Lori Loughlin won't speak about college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin is doing her best to maintain her sweetheart demeanor, even after she was arrested for allegedly taking place in a nationwide college admissions scandal.

Loughlin, 54, was incredibly sweet to a paparazzo who trailed her after a yoga session in Brentwood, Calif., on Saturday.

"I'm sorry, I can't talk to you," she told the cameraman when asked about the alleged bribery and its fallout on her family. "You can follow me around all day if you want, but I just can't comment right now. But thank you for your time."

TMZ reports that the former "Full House" star even called the photographer "honey" and thanked him for his well-wishes.

Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of agreeing to pay $500,000 in bribes to have their two daughters, 20-year-old Isabella and 19-year-old YouTube star Olivia Jade, designated as recruits for the USC crew team, even though neither girl was ever a rower.

Loughlin and Giannulli were each arrested and released on a $1 million bond. The couple are expected to appear in court in Boston on Wednesday.

Olivia Jade is said to be livid with their parents over their alleged role in the scam.

A source told People that Loughlin and Giannulli have been "very stressed" since the scandal broke and “can’t wait for the court hearing ... to be done with. It’s very hard for them to think about other things right now.”

“Lori and Mossimo are finding out quickly who their real friends are,” the source said. “It’s not like they are the victims of a crime. They are the crime. Many of their friends don’t want to be associated with them right now.”

One friend they do have in their corner is Loughlin's former "Full House" co-star Bob Saget, who spoke of his "love" for the troubled actress, as well as Candace Cameron-Bure, who hinted at her support for Loughlin at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards last week.