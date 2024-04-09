Expand / Collapse search
Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Maggie Sajak: Hollywood couples who make age gaps work

Maggie Sajak, 29, and Ross McCall, 48, confirmed their relationship with a PDA-fueled walk in Los Angeles

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Published
It is not uncommon for relationships in Hollywood to have an age gap. Here are some celebrity couples with a noticeable age difference.

Maggie Sajak and Ross McCall — 19 years

Ross McCall, wearing red jacket and blue jeans, walks hand-in-hand with Maggie Sajak, who's wearing a beaning, light jacket and blue jeans.

Maggie Sajak and Ross McCall enjoy a casual stroll in Los Angeles.  (Mega)

Maggie Sajak, 29, and her boyfriend, Ross McCall, 48, were spotted out in Los Angeles for the first time recently, confirming their romance.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart — 22 years

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart on the red carpet

Ford and Flockhart have been married since 2010 and share a son, Liam. (Jc Olivera/Getty Images for Apple TV+)

Harrison Ford, 81, and Calista Flockhart, 59, have been married since 2010 after dating since 2002 and share their adopted son, Liam.

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh — 23 years

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh at "The Little Mermaid" premiere

Stamos and McHugh have a 23-year age gap. (Matt Winkelmeyer/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

John Stamos, 60, and Caitlin McHugh, 37, got married and welcomed their child, Billy, in 2018.

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming — 23 years

Bruce Willis in a classic tuxedo kisses wife Emma Heming Willis on the cheek, in a black dress

Willis and Heming have a 23-year age gap. (Larry Busacca/VF14/WireImage/Getty Images)

Bruce Willis, 69, and his wife, Emma Heming, 45, got married in 2009 and share two daughters — Evelyn and Mabel. She continues to stand by him after his diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia or FTD.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin — 23 years

Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone on the red carpet in Florida.

Stallone and Flavin have been married since 1997 and have three daughters. (Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for amfAR)

Sylvester Stallone, 77, and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, 55, have been married since 1997, and share three daughters: Sistine, Sophia and Scarlet. Despite briefly separating in 2022, the couple reconciled and have been going strong since.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson — 23 years

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson on the red carpet

Aaron and his wife, Sam, have been married since 2012. (Matt Crossick/PA Images via Getty Images)

Aaron Tayor-Johnson, 33, met his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson, 55, when he was just a teenager, and she was in her 40s, later getting married in 2012 and welcoming two daughters: Wylda Rae, 13, and Romy Hero, 12.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones — 25 years

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones at Cannes

Douglas and Zeta-Jones have been married since 2009. (Mireya Acierto/Getty Images for amfAR)

Michael Douglas, 79, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, 54, have been married since 2000 and have two children together: Dylan and Carys.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin — 26 years

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin on the red carpet

Alec and Hilaria have been married nearly 12 years, tying the knot in June 2012. (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NMxzy-X76wI)

Alec Baldwin, 66, and Hilaria Baldwin, 40, have been married for nearly 12 years, and share seven children together: Carmen, Maria, Ilaria, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo and Eduardo.

Hayley Roberts and David Hasselhoff — 27 years

David Hasselhoff and Hayley Roberts at MTV Awards

Hasselhoff and Roberts have been married nearly six years. (Dave Hogan/MTV/Getty Images for MTV)

David Hasselhoff, 71, and his wife, Hayley Roberts, 44, have been married nearly six years, having tied the knot in July 2018. 

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata — 31 years

Nicolas Cage and Rico Shibata at the Vanity Faire oscars Party

Cage and Shibata share a daughter, August, who was born in September 2022. (Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Nicolas Cage, 60, and Riko Shibata, 29, have been married three years and share their daughter August, who was born in September 2022.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva — 33 years

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva on the red carpet

Gere and Silva have been married since 2018 and share two sons. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Richard Gere, 74, and Alejandra Silva, 41, tied the knot in 2018 after dating four years. They share two children, their older son Alexander and a younger son whose name has not yet been released.

David Foster and Katherine McPhee — 34 years

David Foster and Katherine McPhee at Elton John Oscars viewing party

Foster and McPhee have been married since 2019 and share one son. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)

David Foster, 74, and Katherine McPhee, 40, got engaged in 2018 and were married a year later, in June 2019, following McPhee's breakup with Elyes Gabel and Foster's separation from Yolanda Hadid. They have one child together, son Rennie.

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen — 35 years

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen at red carpet event

De Niro and Chen share one child, Gia, who was born in April 2023. (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Robert De Niro, 80, and Tiffany Chen, 45, met on the set of "The Intern" in 2015 but didn't debut their relationship until 2021. They welcomed their daughter, Gia, in April 2023.

Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross — 35 years

Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross on the red carpet

Gibson and Ross reportedly met when she wrote a screenplay for his production company. (Jerritt Clark/WireImage)

Mel Gibson, 68, and Rosalind Ross, 33, began dating in 2014, reportedly after Ross wrote a screenplay for the star's production company.

Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston — 39 years

Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston on the red carpet

Preston was Tyler's assistant before starting a romantic relationship with him. (Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Janie's Fund)

Steven Tyler, 76, and Aimee Preston, 37, first met in 2012, when Preston was the rock star's assistant. They stepped out as a couple for the first time in 2016 at Elton John's AIDS Foundation Oscar viewing party and have been together since.

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie — 39 years

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie in Italy

Quaid and Savoie met in 2019 at a business event. (Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Dennis Quaid, 70, and Laura Savoie, 31, met in 2019 at a business event and eloped a year later, in June 2020. 

Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell — 39 years

Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozdell at Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Stewart and his wife Ozell got married in September 2013. (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

"Star Trek" star, Patrick Stewart, 83, and his wife, Sunny Ozell, 45, began dating in 2008, eventually tying the knot in September 2013, with actor Ian McKellan officiating.

Dolph Lundgren and Emma Krokdal — 40 years

Dolph Lundgren and Emma Krokdal on the red carpet

Lundgren and his wife, Krokdal, have a 40-year age difference. (Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Actor Dolph Lundgren, 66, and his personal trainer wife, Emma Krokdal, 26, announced their engagement in June 2020 and got married in July 2023. 

Cher and Alexander Edwards — 40 years

Cher and Alexander Edwards at the iHeartRadio Music Awards

Cher and her boyfriend Edwards debuted their relationship in November 2022. (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Cher, 77, and her boyfriend, musician Alexander Edwards, 38, debuted their relationship in November 2022, when they were spotted holding hands.

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick — 43 years

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick at the Ballet

Jagger and his partner Hamrich share their son, Deveraux "Devi." (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for American Ballet Theatre)

Mick Jagger, 80, and his partner, Melanie Hamrick, 37, have been together since 2014 after meeting at a concert in Tokyo. Together they share one son, Deveraux "Devi."

Arlene Silver and Dick Van Dyke — 46 years

Dick Van Dyke and Arlene Silver sitting down.

Van Dyke and Silver met at the SAG Awards in 2006 and married in 2012. (Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images)

Arlene Silver, 54, and legendary actor Dick Van Dyke, 98, first met at the SAG Awards in 2006. After hitting it off, Van Dyke continued to hire the makeup artist for other projects, and the pair eventually wed in 2012.

Don McLean and Paris Dylan — 49 years

Don McLean and Paris Dylan at the Hollywood Walk of Fame

McLean and Dylan have been seeing each other since 2018. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Musician Don McLean, 78, and his girlfriend, Paris Dylan, 29, confirmed their relationship in 2018, when Dylan posted a birthday tribute to McLean on Instagram.

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah — 54 years

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah walking together

Pacino and Alfallah have been together since April 2022. (Gotham/GC Images)

Academy Award-winning actor, Al Pacino, 83, and his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, 30, have been dating since April 2022. The couple welcomed their first child together, son Roman, in June 2023.

