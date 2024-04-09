Bruce Willis, Harrison Ford, Maggie Sajak: Hollywood couples who make age gaps work

It is not uncommon for relationships in Hollywood to have an age gap. Here are some celebrity couples with a noticeable age difference.

Maggie Sajak and Ross McCall — 19 years

Maggie Sajak, 29, and her boyfriend, Ross McCall, 48, were spotted out in Los Angeles for the first time recently, confirming their romance.

Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart — 22 years

Harrison Ford, 81, and Calista Flockhart, 59, have been married since 2010 after dating since 2002 and share their adopted son, Liam.

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh — 23 years

John Stamos, 60, and Caitlin McHugh, 37, got married and welcomed their child, Billy, in 2018.

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming — 23 years

Bruce Willis, 69, and his wife, Emma Heming, 45, got married in 2009 and share two daughters — Evelyn and Mabel. She continues to stand by him after his diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia or FTD.

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin — 23 years

Sylvester Stallone, 77, and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, 55, have been married since 1997, and share three daughters: Sistine, Sophia and Scarlet. Despite briefly separating in 2022, the couple reconciled and have been going strong since.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Johnson — 23 years

Aaron Tayor-Johnson, 33, met his wife Sam Taylor-Johnson, 55, when he was just a teenager, and she was in her 40s, later getting married in 2012 and welcoming two daughters: Wylda Rae, 13, and Romy Hero, 12.

Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones — 25 years

Michael Douglas, 79, and Catherine Zeta-Jones, 54, have been married since 2000 and have two children together: Dylan and Carys.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin — 26 years

Alec Baldwin, 66, and Hilaria Baldwin, 40, have been married for nearly 12 years, and share seven children together: Carmen, Maria, Ilaria, Rafael, Leonardo, Romeo and Eduardo.

Hayley Roberts and David Hasselhoff — 27 years

David Hasselhoff, 71, and his wife, Hayley Roberts, 44, have been married nearly six years, having tied the knot in July 2018.

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata — 31 years

Nicolas Cage, 60, and Riko Shibata, 29, have been married three years and share their daughter August, who was born in September 2022.

Richard Gere and Alejandra Silva — 33 years

Richard Gere, 74, and Alejandra Silva, 41, tied the knot in 2018 after dating four years. They share two children, their older son Alexander and a younger son whose name has not yet been released.

David Foster and Katherine McPhee — 34 years

David Foster, 74, and Katherine McPhee, 40, got engaged in 2018 and were married a year later, in June 2019, following McPhee's breakup with Elyes Gabel and Foster's separation from Yolanda Hadid. They have one child together, son Rennie.

Robert De Niro and Tiffany Chen — 35 years

Robert De Niro, 80, and Tiffany Chen, 45, met on the set of "The Intern" in 2015 but didn't debut their relationship until 2021. They welcomed their daughter, Gia, in April 2023.

Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross — 35 years

Mel Gibson, 68, and Rosalind Ross, 33, began dating in 2014, reportedly after Ross wrote a screenplay for the star's production company.

Steven Tyler and Aimee Preston — 39 years

Steven Tyler, 76, and Aimee Preston, 37, first met in 2012, when Preston was the rock star's assistant. They stepped out as a couple for the first time in 2016 at Elton John's AIDS Foundation Oscar viewing party and have been together since.

Dennis Quaid and Laura Savoie — 39 years

Dennis Quaid, 70, and Laura Savoie, 31, met in 2019 at a business event and eloped a year later, in June 2020.

Patrick Stewart and Sunny Ozell — 39 years

"Star Trek" star, Patrick Stewart, 83, and his wife, Sunny Ozell, 45, began dating in 2008, eventually tying the knot in September 2013, with actor Ian McKellan officiating.

Dolph Lundgren and Emma Krokdal — 40 years

Actor Dolph Lundgren, 66, and his personal trainer wife, Emma Krokdal, 26, announced their engagement in June 2020 and got married in July 2023.

Cher and Alexander Edwards — 40 years

Cher, 77, and her boyfriend, musician Alexander Edwards, 38, debuted their relationship in November 2022, when they were spotted holding hands.

Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick — 43 years

Mick Jagger, 80, and his partner, Melanie Hamrick, 37, have been together since 2014 after meeting at a concert in Tokyo. Together they share one son, Deveraux "Devi."

Arlene Silver and Dick Van Dyke — 46 years

Arlene Silver, 54, and legendary actor Dick Van Dyke, 98, first met at the SAG Awards in 2006. After hitting it off, Van Dyke continued to hire the makeup artist for other projects, and the pair eventually wed in 2012.

Don McLean and Paris Dylan — 49 years

Musician Don McLean, 78, and his girlfriend, Paris Dylan, 29, confirmed their relationship in 2018, when Dylan posted a birthday tribute to McLean on Instagram.

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah — 54 years

Academy Award-winning actor, Al Pacino, 83, and his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah, 30, have been dating since April 2022. The couple welcomed their first child together, son Roman, in June 2023.