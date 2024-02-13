'Rocky' star Dolph Lundgren and wife 'proud' to become American citizens months after wedding

"Rocky" star Dolph Lundgren and his new wife Emma Krokdal got their U.S. citizenship this week. The actor explained that his naturalization ceremony came 40 years after he moved to the country.

"Finally did it!" he wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "I’ve been in this country on and off for 40 years now. First as a student then as a fighter and an actor. America has given me some wonderful opportunities and an amazing life. I’m proud to become a US citizen and officially make this my home."

Lundgren, 66, shared a photo of himself holding his papers and an American flag after the Monday ceremony.

Krokdal, 27, also shared a photo of herself holding the flag along with her citizenship papers.

"Feeling lucky to now have two homes [US/Norway] two very different countries, but the mix of the two have made me who I am today," she wrote on her Instagram.

Lundgren was born in Sweden, and Krokdal is originally from Norway.

The two met at a gym in Los Angeles in 2019 where he was a member, and she worked as a personal trainer. They married in a small ceremony at their villa in Mykonos, Greece, last summer.

"Emma is great," Lundgren told Fox News Digital in January. "She's wonderful. Great support."

"And we work together on a bunch of projects," he added. "She's very clever, and she's very smart for her age or for any age. So we produce stuff together."

The 66-year-old actor just directed and starred alongside his wife in the new movie "Wanted Man." They’re also both producers on the film.

"We have another project. We're working on a comedy," he said.

Lundgren told Graham Bensinger last year that Krokdal, who is nearly 40 years his junior, is "very mature for her age, for sure. She's had an interesting life. She came over here from a small town in Norway. She was married here, and she went through a difficult divorce and went through a lot of stuff that most young people her age don't have to deal with."

"So she's quite mature and at the same time, I think I'm quite youthful," he added.

Lundgren’s first starring role in a movie was as Ivan Drago in 1985’s "Rocky IV."

He’s also in "The Expendables" franchise and was in "Aquaman and the Last Kingdom" last year.