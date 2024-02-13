Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

'Rocky' star Dolph Lundgren and wife 'proud' to become American citizens months after wedding

The 'Expendables' actor, who is a Swedish native, first came to the US 40 years ago

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
Dolph Lundgren shares how staying active and his wife Emma help him with his health and anti-aging Video

Dolph Lundgren explained how continuing to work and stay active has helped him with his health and anti-aging. The "Wanted Man" star also said that his wife Emma helps him "not overdo it."

"Rocky" star Dolph Lundgren and his new wife Emma Krokdal got their U.S. citizenship this week. The actor explained that his naturalization ceremony came 40 years after he moved to the country. 

"Finally did it!" he wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "I’ve been in this country on and off for 40 years now. First as a student then as a fighter and an actor. America has given me some wonderful opportunities and an amazing life. I’m proud to become a US citizen and officially make this my home." 

Lundgren, 66, shared a photo of himself holding his papers and an American flag after the Monday ceremony.

Krokdal, 27, also shared a photo of herself holding the flag along with her citizenship papers. 

‘ROCKY’ STAR DOLPH LUNDGREN RECALLS SENDING SYLVESTER STALLONE TO THE HOSPITAL DURING FILMING

Dolph Lundgren wave American flags while holding citizenship papers

"Rocky" star Dolph Lundgren and his new wife Emma Krokdal got their U.S. citizenship this week. (Dolph Lundgren/Emma Krokdal Instagram)

"Feeling lucky to now have two homes [US/Norway] two very different countries, but the mix of the two have made me who I am today," she wrote on her Instagram.

Lundgren was born in Sweden, and Krokdal is originally from Norway. 

The two met at a gym in Los Angeles in 2019 where he was a member, and she worked as a personal trainer. They married in a small ceremony at their villa in Mykonos, Greece, last summer.

Dolph Lundgren with Emma Krokdal

Dolph Lundgren, 66, and Emma Krokdal, 27, married last summer.  ( Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

"Emma is great," Lundgren told Fox News Digital in January. "She's wonderful. Great support."

"And we work together on a bunch of projects," he added. "She's very clever, and she's very smart for her age or for any age. So we produce stuff together."

DOLPH LUNDGREN REVEALS SECRET 8 YEAR CANCER BATTLE, HOW A SECOND OPINION SAVED HIS LIFE

The 66-year-old actor just directed and starred alongside his wife in the new movie "Wanted Man." They’re also both producers on the film. 

"We have another project. We're working on a comedy," he said. 

Dolph Lundgren sitting with Emma Krokdal in 2020

The "Rocky" star met his wife at a gym in Los Angeles in 2019 where she was a personal trainer.  (Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

Lundgren told Graham Bensinger last year that Krokdal, who is nearly 40 years his junior, is "very mature for her age, for sure. She's had an interesting life. She came over here from a small town in Norway. She was married here, and she went through a difficult divorce and went through a lot of stuff that most young people her age don't have to deal with."

"So she's quite mature and at the same time, I think I'm quite youthful," he added. 

Lundgren’s first starring role in a movie was as Ivan Drago in 1985’s "Rocky IV."

He’s also in "The Expendables" franchise and was in "Aquaman and the Last Kingdom" last year.

