David Foster, Katharine McPhee have a marriage without 'hard and fast rules'

David Foster, 74, and Katharine McPhee, 39, tied the knot in 2019

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
911 audio released in crash that led to the death of Katharine McPhee and David Foster's nanny Video

911 audio released in crash that led to the death of Katharine McPhee and David Foster's nanny

First responders were requested Aug. 9 after a collision at a dealership in Los Angeles. According to reports, the crash resulted in the death of Katharine McPhee and David Foster's nanny.

David Foster and Katharine McPhee don't abide by rules in their marriage.

In an interview with People magazine, Foster, 74, explained that being flexible with McPhee, 39, works best for their family.

"[Marriage] is a moving target, as you probably know," the music producer told the outlet. "If you’re a parent, then you absolutely know."

david foster katharine mcphee

David Foster, 74, and Katharine McPhee, 39, tied the knot in 2019. (Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize)

When asked if there are any rules in their marriage, Foster said there aren't "any hard and fast rules."

Foster and McPhee tied the knot in 2019. They are parents of a 3-year-old son, Rennie.

Rennie is the sixth child for Foster and the first for McPhee. The record producer, who was previously married four times, is also a father to daughters Alison, Amy, Sara, Erin and Jordan.

"Sometimes, parents can agree to disagree and then agree on most things and a different philosophy on other things," he said. "But it just works itself out."

David has been open about how he and Katharine have a different approach to parenting, including how they discipline. But he noted that their arguments and disagreements are "all for the betterment of the child. Both of us, that’s what we work towards." 

In November, Foster told the outlet, "I want to start disciplining [Rennie], and Kat's not really down with that."

"No, that's not true," McPhee responded at the time. "I just want to discipline in my own way. There's the more old-fashioned way of disciplining, which involves timeouts and things like that. My take is that you can have more mindful parenting as opposed to just assuming that a 2- or 3-year-old can have time alone to reflect on what they've done poorly."

Katharine McPhee and husband David Foster attend red carpet event

Katharine McPhee and David Foster don't have "any hard and fast rules" in their marriage. (Jamie McCarthy)

McPhee and Foster also work together professionally. The two recently collaborated on a seven-track holiday album titled "Christmas Songs."

"I produced our Christmas album, but it wasn’t like producing," Foster said. "It was just me and my wife in the studio just hanging out, making music. My wife and I have this great relationship, and it’s always fun to make music with her. She’s an incredible singer and can do anything I ask, which is fantastic in the studio."

David acknowledged that his wife has taken a break from her solo music career, but fans can expect new material from her "very, very soon."

David Foster and Katharine McPhee at an event

David Foster and Katharine McPhee worked together on an album, "Christmas Songs," last year. (Phillip Faraone)

"She’s a great mom and obviously a great singer, performer and actor, but COVID sort of stopped everybody in their tracks for quite a while," Foster explained. "It coincided with her becoming a new mom, and she loves being on the road with me, but she’s ready to get back to the life she had before me as well as that." 

In November, McPhee opened up to People about when she argues the most with Foster, which is almost always while driving.

Katharine McPhee with David Foster

Katharine McPhee revealed most of her arguments with David Foster occur while he is driving. ( Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

"That's less of a pleasure. He's always like, 'Where do I turn now, where do I turn now?" she told the outlet, laughing. "The only time we get into arguments is when I'm helping him navigate freaking directions."

Foster added, "It's true. Because she's a backseat driver!" McPhee replied, "I'm not. I just know how to follow directions."

