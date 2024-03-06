Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah suffered life-threatening illness while pregnant

Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah admitted she didn't enjoy her pregnancy after being diagnosed with a life-threatening illness while carrying her child with the actor.

Alfallah, 30, was diagnosed with HELLP Syndrome shortly before giving birth to Roman, her son with Pacino, 83. HELLP Syndrome is a rare disorder in pregnant women affecting the liver and blood clotting, according to the NIH.

"When I look back on it now, I wish I could have enjoyed my pregnancy more," Alfallah told Vogue Arabia.

"Becoming a mom – to be honest – it’s greater than I ever could imagine," she said. "Roman has just been the greatest gift from God, a thousand times better than what I ever thought he would be. Every day I look at him, I just know I’m so blessed."

Alfallah and Pacino welcomed Roman in June 2023. The couple wants their son to grow up to be whatever he wants to be, but Alfallah acknowledges he has "acting in his genes."

"I think that there are a lot of similarities between Italians and Arabs," Alfallah told the outlet. "And because he’s an Italian Arab, I think he’s for sure going to be a soccer player. No, I’m just kidding," she laughs. "I don’t know. He can be whatever he wants to be. His dad, of course, wants him to be whoever he wants to be… I think acting is in his genes though."

Pacino and Alfallah were first publicly romantically linked in 2020, but the two had actually met years earlier at a dinner party.

"I thought it was cool. I thought, wow, that’s Al Pacino," she recalled. "I went to film school, so I wasn’t dumb about who he was. He’s a very talented and unique person. But I had no intention of thinking like, 'Oh, he is going to be my son’s father one day.'"

Alfallah and "The Godfather" star established a friendship and when the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020, the two began to spend more time together.

"Al lives down the street from my house and we started spending every day together, playing chess and watching movies. It was like film school with Al Pacino. ‘Did you ever see ‘Scarface’? he asked me. ‘No,’ I answered, ‘Though I know the lines. Say hello to my little friend.’"

"He showed me some obscure movies he was in, like one with Marthe Keller called Bobby Deerfield, which is now my favorite of all his films," Alfallah recalled. "I guess it just became something more."

The film producer explained she's always gravitated toward older friends after moving around a lot as a child.

"I was born in the wrong generation," Alfallah claimed. "I’ve been an old soul all my life. I have friends who are 70 years old; men and women who are just totally my friends who I love, who I’d rather be with than people my age. I’ve always been like that. I don’t know why. I think I like the wisdom, the experience, the life in them. That’s attractive to me."

While Pacino and Alfallah are still romantically together, the couple hammered out a custody agreement in Los Angeles court shortly after their son was born.

"Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman," a representative for the actor told Fox News Digital at the time. "A lot of people are saying ‘did they break up?' or ‘did they split up?’ They are still together."

Details of Pacino and Alfallah's agreement were not disclosed in the documents filed in a Los Angeles Court on Oct. 25 and obtained by Fox News Digital. The couple legally acknowledged they are both parents to Roman by waiving their rights to contest their parental relationships at trial.

Pacino is required to pay Alfallah $30,000 a month in child support and was awarded visitation rights for the child. Alfallah was granted primary physical custody. The child support number was based on Pacino's income of $2.5 million per year. The monthly payment could change, but the actor would never pay more than $90,000 a month, according to court documents.

