Carl Weathers’ co-star Sylvester Stallone ‘torn up’ in emotional tribute as ‘Rocky’ cast honors late ‘legend’

Sylvester Stallone is mourning the loss of his dear, longtime friend Carl Weathers.

Weathers, best known for his role as Apollo Creed in the first four movies in the "Rocky" series, died "peacefully in his sleep" on Thursday, February 1 at the age of 76, according to a statement from his family.

Emotional tributes poured in for the legendary actor, including from Stallone and other "Rocky" cast members, honoring Weathers’ death.

'ROCKY' STAR CARL WEATHERS DEAD AT 76

"We lost a legend yesterday. My life was forever changed for the better the day I met Carl Weathers. Rest in power and keeping punching," the three-time Academy Award nominee captioned his touching social media post.

In the video, Stallone was seen standing in front of a painting depicting a fight between Rocky and Creed.

He continued, "Carl Weathers was such an integral part of my life, my success, everything about it. I give him incredible credit and kudos because when he walked into that room, and I saw him for the first time, I saw greatness, but I didn’t realize how great."

"I never could have accomplished what we did with ‘Rocky’ without him. He was absolutely brilliant. His voice, his size, his power, his athletic ability, but more importantly, his heart, his soul. It's a horrible loss."

Stallone noted that the painting behind him captured one of the last moments that he and Weathers were in the ring together, adding, "I'll never forget it."

"He was magic. And I was so fortunate to be part of his life. So Apollo, keep punching," he concluded.

BURT YOUNG, ‘ROCKY’ ACTOR, DEAD AT 83

Weathers made his first appearance as the cocky, undisputed heavyweight world champion in 1976’s "Rocky," starring Stallone. The actor reprised his role as Creed in 1979's "Rocky II," 1982's "Rocky III" and 1985's "Rocky IV."



In the franchise's fourth film, Creed memorably died in the ring during a fight against Soviet Union champion Ivan Drago, played by Dolph Lundgren. After Creed's death, his son Adonis Creed (Michael B. Jordan) would lead his own boxing trilogy starting in 2015.

Lundgren broke his silence on his beloved co-star.

"I was saddened to hear the news this morning. Along with the world, I will miss Carl. He was a great actor, a terrific athlete and a good friend," Lundgren penned on Instagram.

"I cherish many special memories of Carl, both professionally and personally. Like Apollo Creed, he had that special charm that always brought a smile to your face."

Lundgren shared a side-by-side photo of the two when they worked together on the iconic movie and a modern-day portrait, smiling and posing with their fists in the air.

‘ROCKY’ STAR DOLPH LUNDGREN RECALLS SENDING SYLVESTER STALLONE TO A HOSPITAL DURING FILMING

After landing his breakthrough role as Creed, Weathers went on to star in the 1987 science fiction action film "Predator" alongside Schwarzenegger, who would become the governor of California, and former professional wrestler Jesse Ventura, who later served as the governor of Minnesota.

Schwarzenegger honored his late co-star in a post he shared on Instagram Friday. He uploaded a slideshow featuring three photos of himself with Weathers in "Predator," writing, "Carl Weathers will always be a legend. An extraordinary athlete, a fantastic actor, and a great person."

He continued, "We couldn’t have made Predator without him. And we certainly wouldn’t have had such a wonderful time making it. Every minute with him - on set and off - was pure joy. He was the type of friend who pushes you to be your best just to keep up with him."

"I’ll miss him, and my thoughts are with his family."

Following Weathers’ death, his family shared in a statement, "We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers. He died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, February 1st, 2024. . . . Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner, and friend."

Born in New Orleans on January 14, 1948, Weathers pursued a professional football career before becoming an actor. He played college football at San Diego State University, where he helped the SDSU Aztecs win the 1969 Pasadena Bowl.

Weathers’ other film credits include his leading roles in the action movies "Action Jackson" (1988) and "Hurricane Smith" (1992). In 1996, he starred as Chubbs Peterson, a former golf star who lost his hand after an alligator attack, in Adam Sandler's classic comedy "Happy Gilmore."

Before his death, Weathers most recently starred in all three seasons of "The Mandalorian" as Greef Karga, the leader of a bounty hunter guild.

In 2021, he received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his performance. Weathers also directed two episodes of the series, "Chapter 12: The Siege" and "Chapter 20: The Foundling."

