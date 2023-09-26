Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Music

Mick Jagger admits problem with 'old age,' 'mistakes' he's made with The Rolling Stones

Jagger, 80, is the lead singer of The Rolling Stones

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
Published
close
The Rolling Stones are ready to return to the road Video

The Rolling Stones are ready to return to the road

Top Talkers: Legendary rockers reschedule their No Filter tour after postponing it due to Mick Jagger's health.

Mick Jagger is showing no signs of slowing down with The Rolling Stones ahead of their new album's debut. 

The rock band’s release of "Hackney Diamonds" will be their first album of original material in 18 years. 

Jagger graces the cover of WSJ Magazine, and admitted he has problems with "old age" in the interview. He also said he's made "mistakes" while being the frontman and one of the founders of The Rolling Stones for more than six decades. 

ROLLING STONES OUTLIVE CANCEL CULTURE, CONTROVERSY WITH NEW MUSIC 60 YEARS LATER

Mick Jagger

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger candidly spoke out about his age and how the rock band's legacy will live on after his death. (Getty Images)

Jagger shared that the issue with "old age" is that "people feel helpless, useless and irrelevant."

He believes that the business of The Rolling Stones will outlive him.

"You can have a posthumous business now, can’t you? You can have a posthumous tour," he remarked.

ROLLING STONES DRUMMER CHARLIE WATTS DEAD AT 80

He additionally touched on the challenges the group faced in the music industry.

The rock legend confessed he put pressure on his bandmates to ensure they’re on track with their album release. 

Jagger, 80, reflected on his adamant plan for the band after they completed their 2022 tour.

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards performing

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform during a concert in Amsterdam. (Sven Hoogerhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images)

He recalled having a meeting with guitarist and co-founder Keith Richards, saying the Stones needed to step it up a notch after their tour. While Richards agreed, he had certain doubts. 

"What I want to do is write some songs, go into the studio and finish the record by Valentine’s Day," Jagger told Richards, according to WSJ Magazine. "Which was just a day I picked out of the hat — but everyone can remember it. And then we’ll go on tour with it, the way we used to." 

ROLLING STONES KEITH RICHARDS' DAUGHTER ALEXANDRA RECALLS TOURING WITH LEGEND AS A KID: 'IT WAS EYE-OPENING'

Richards told Jagger the new album release was never going to happen.

"I said, ‘It may never happen, Keith, but that’s the aim. We’re going to have a f--king deadline,’" Jagger said.

"Otherwise, we’re just going to go into the studio, for two weeks, and come out again, and then six weeks later, we’re going to go back in there. Like, no. Let’s make a deadline."

Charlie Watts, Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones in 2005, from left: Charlie Watts, Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards. (Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

Richards eventually agreed to Jagger’s deadline pressure.

"Not that you’re rushing," Jagger noted of the project. "But you’re not, like, doing take 117. So that you don’t get bogged down in conversations about whether this song’s a good one, whether this song’s worth it."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Jagger continued to speak on the expectations of his role in the band and confessed he faced challenges throughout the group's 60-year tenure.

"I mean, it is kind of my role, you know? I think people expect me to do that," he shared with the media outlet.

The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood and Keith Richards

Jagger, Richards and Wood are gearing up for the release of their new album in October. (Richard E. Aaron/Redferns)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I don’t think anyone’s saying, ‘Oh, I should be doing the "clarity" role.’ I don’t see Ronnie [Wood] saying to me, ‘Mick, I think you should retire from the clarity role and the vision role and I’ll do it.’ No one else wants to do it! I just got dumped with it. And I made a lot of mistakes, when I was very young. But you learn."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Band members Jagger, Richards and Wood are gearing up for the release of their new album in October.

"Hackney Diamonds" marks the first original studio album from the group since 2005’s "A Bigger Bang." It’s also their first album since the death of their original drummer, Charlie Watts, in 2021.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

Trending