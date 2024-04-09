Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Maggie Sajak, 29, kisses 48-year old actor boyfriend Ross McCall during Los Angeles outing

The Scottish actor was previously engaged to Jennifer Love Hewitt

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
Maggie Sajak and Ross McCall are taking their relationship to the next level. 

On March 26, the 29-year-old TV personality was spotted getting cozy with the Scottish actor, 48, during a casual stroll in Los Angeles. 

Walking hand-in-hand, the duo - who were walking a dog - shared a kiss at one point during their outing.

‘WHEEL OF FORTUNE’ HOST PAT SAJAK GETS EMOTIONAL AS DAUGHTER MAGGIE SAJAK FILLS IN FOR VANNA WHITE 

Ross McCall, wearing red jacket and blue jeans, walks hand-in-hand with Maggie Sajak, who's wearing a beaning, light jacket and blue jeans.

Maggie Sajak and Ross McCall enjoy a casual stroll in Los Angeles. (Mega)

McCall, who was previously engaged to actress Jennifer Love Hewitt in 2007 and Italian actress Alessandra Mastronardi in 2021, is best known for his roles in shows like "White Collar" and "Band of Brothers."

Representatives for Sajak and McCall did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

A photo of Maggie Sajak kissing Ross McCall

Maggie Sajak and Ross McCall share a kiss. (Mega)

The relationship confirmation comes weeks before her father, longtime "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak, filmed his final episode of the game show - which will air June 7.

In June 2023, he announced he was exiting the show after over four decades of hosting. 

"Well, the time has come," Pat wrote in a statement at the time. "I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)." 

A photo of Maggie and Pat Sajak

Pat Sajak stands with his daughter, Maggie. (Christopher Willard)

A week after the news was released, it was announced that Ryan Seacrest would be taking over as host in season 42.

However, because Maggie has taken over her dad's hosting duties in the past, some fans were quick to advocate for her to step in as official host.

"I still think you should take over for your Dad," one fan wrote on an Instagram post. "I am not impressed that Ryan Seacrest is stepping in to your Dad's place on the show. I may just stop watching."

"I was so bummed when you weren't selected to take over for your dad," another person commented. "I certainly hope the shows producers are smart enough to have you take over for Vanna."

Maggie currently works as the show's social media correspondent, posting videos of her interviews with contestants online.

A photo of Vanna White and Pat Sajak with Pat's daughter Maggie

"Wheel of Fortune" fans are desperate to have Maggie Sajak, center, take a hosting role on the show. (Christopher Willard/ABC)

In 2020, she took Vanna White's role for a week as Pat recovered from surgery, with White acting as the main host. In 2023, she did the same when White played a game of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" with "Jeopardy!" hosts Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik.

