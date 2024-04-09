Maggie Sajak, 29, kisses 48-year old actor boyfriend Ross McCall during Los Angeles outing

Maggie Sajak and Ross McCall are taking their relationship to the next level.

On March 26, the 29-year-old TV personality was spotted getting cozy with the Scottish actor, 48, during a casual stroll in Los Angeles.

Walking hand-in-hand, the duo - who were walking a dog - shared a kiss at one point during their outing.

McCall, who was previously engaged to actress Jennifer Love Hewitt in 2007 and Italian actress Alessandra Mastronardi in 2021, is best known for his roles in shows like "White Collar" and "Band of Brothers."

Representatives for Sajak and McCall did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The relationship confirmation comes weeks before her father, longtime "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak, filmed his final episode of the game show - which will air June 7.

In June 2023, he announced he was exiting the show after over four decades of hosting.

"Well, the time has come," Pat wrote in a statement at the time. "I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!)."

A week after the news was released, it was announced that Ryan Seacrest would be taking over as host in season 42.

However, because Maggie has taken over her dad's hosting duties in the past, some fans were quick to advocate for her to step in as official host.

"I still think you should take over for your Dad," one fan wrote on an Instagram post. "I am not impressed that Ryan Seacrest is stepping in to your Dad's place on the show. I may just stop watching."

"I was so bummed when you weren't selected to take over for your dad," another person commented. "I certainly hope the shows producers are smart enough to have you take over for Vanna."

Maggie currently works as the show's social media correspondent, posting videos of her interviews with contestants online.