Alec Baldwin doubles down on defending wife Hilaria amid cultural appropriation scandal

Hilaria Baldwin admitted over the weekend that she was born in Boston, she's White, and her real name is Hillary, but her husband, Alec Baldwin, is still defending her use of a seemingly fake Spanish accent.

On Monday, the "30 Rock" actor responded on Twitter to a writer who penned an opinion essay for People magazine titled, "Why the Hilaria Baldwin Scandal Is Painful for Immigrants — Including Me."

The author details how immigrants are commonly marginalized and slammed Hilaria Baldwin for her "exaggerated" accent "that she appropriated as an adult."

Alec Baldwin tweeted, "Fake? Exaggerated? Appropriated an accent as an adult? She lived in Spain for many years as a child. She lived both places."

The drama started when the 36-year-old yoga/wellness expert reacted to a tweet which said, "You have to admire Hilaria Baldwin’s commitment to her decade long grift where she impersonates a Spanish person." The now-viral tweet has since been deleted.

Hilaria Baldwin had claimed she was born in Mallorca, Spain, and was raised in Boston. She explained on a podcast in April 2020, "I moved here [to America] when I was 19 to go to NYU from… my family lives in Spain, they live in Mallorca." The bilingual mother of five's accent has also noticeably fluctuated over the years when she made appearances on TV.

Hilaria Baldwin addressed the criticism online in a video. "There have been some questions about where I’m born, I’m born in Boston...I spent some of my childhood in Boston, some of my childhood in Spain, my family, my brother, my parents, my nephew, everybody is over there in Spain now, I’m here," she explained.

Her parents left America in 2011 and live in Mallorca.

As for her accent, she said, "I am that person, if I’ve been speaking a lot of Spanish, I tend to mix them or if I’m speaking a lot of English I mix that, it’s one of those things I’ve always been a bit insecure about."

She revealed she started going by Hilaria instead of Hillary because "in Spain, I would use Hilaria and my family, my parents, call me Hilaria."

"Yes, I am a White girl, my family is White … Europe has a lot of White people in them. Ethnically I am a mix of many, many things," she admitted.