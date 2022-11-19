John Stamos speaks out about Lori Loughlin after Varsity Blues scandal: 'She went to f---ing jail, man'

John Stamos is standing by his "Full House" co-star and longtime friend Lori Loughlin since news of her involvement in the college admission scandal has subsided.

During his guest appearance on Dax Shepard’s podcast "Armchair Expert," the "Big Shot" star argued that he "didn’t know what was going on" at the time.

Stamos revealed he recently chatted with Loughlin about Shepard regarding her scandal.

"You said some really nice stuff about her… We talked last night about you. It was something that you were saying about how you hate when people bring her up because if you defend her, then people get mad. If you don't defend her, then you feel bad because she's a great person."

Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli were arrested in March 2019 for their involvement in the Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.

The famous couple admitted in May 2020 to paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as crew recruits even though neither girl was a rower.

After Loughlin received two months in jail and a $150,000 fine and Giannulli was sentenced to five months in jail with a $250,000 fine, the pair were both released from prison in the fall of 2020.

Meanwhile, Stamos continued to defend Loughlin – who played his television wife on the 90s sitcom "Full House" – and added that she allegedly wasn’t the mastermind behind the scandal.

"I am going to say this, and she said I could. She wasn't really the architect of any of it — she was in the way background," he explained on the podcast.

He pointed out that Loughlin attempted to make amends amid the scandal.

"She also paid a lot of money. She set up a college fund for kids, and she went to f---ing jail man."

Other "Full House" cast members have defended Loughlin during the scandal.

David Coulier revealed that he did not expect Loughlin to go to jail.

"If you would have said at the beginning of ‘Full House,’ ''Who's the one person who's going to end up going to jail?' Lori was last on the list," he said during an interview with E! News this past summer.

Since the controversial incident, Loughlin made her first red-carpet appearance in June at the DesignCare 2022 Gala for the HollyRod Foundation in Los Angeles, California.