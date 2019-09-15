Britney Spears posts birthday messages for sons amid custody, conservatorship drama

Britney Spears honored her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, with a sweet message on Saturday.

"Oh how they’ve grown... Mamma loves you guys very very much !!!! May you get all your bday wishes and more," Spears, 37, captioned a snapshot of her and boys at the beach when they were toddlers.

Jayden turned 13 on Thursday, while Sean celebrated his 14th birthday on Saturday.

The adorable trip down memory lane came amid personal turmoil between Spears and her father, Jamie, as well as her ex-husband (and Sean and Jayden's father) Kevin Federline.

Kevin obtained a restraining order against Spears' father, Jamie Spears, on behalf of himself, Sean and Jayden, after Jamie alleged put his hands on Sean.

A law enforcement source claimed that Sean allegedly “felt unsafe” and locked himself in a room after an argument with Jamie, but that Jamie managed to break in and allegedly “shook” the boy.

Britney reportedly removed her sons from her father's home and informed Kevin of the incident.

Federline recently agreed to 70 percent custody of the children compared to Spears' 30; they previously shared 50-50 custody. He and the boys filed a restraining order against Jamie.

Britney filed for divorce from the former dancer in November 2006. The split was settled in March 2007. For a while, Kevin maintained custody of the children until Britney stabilized after her widely publicized breakdown.

Jamie served as the pop star's conservator since 2008, but stepped down after the alleged altercation with Britney's son, requesting that the singer's care manager, Jodi Montgomery, step in for him temporarily.

Montgomery will reportedly fill the role until Jan. 31, 2020, at which point it's speculated that Jamie will try to renew the role.

This past April, she checked into a mental health facility, reportedly due to the stress of her father's illness. Britney slammed reports that she was committed against her will before she left treatment at the end of that month.

In May, a judge in Britney's conservatorship case ordered a 730 expert evaluation, a process usually used to determine the mental health and competence of a parent in a divorce case. It was not clear for whom the evaluation was planned.

In May, Britney's longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, claimed that the pop star's medications had stopped working around the time that her father fell ill.