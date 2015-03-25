Britney Spears Files for Divorce From Kevin Federline

The pop princess filed for divorce Tuesday from her husband, former backup dancer and aspiring rapper Kevin Federline.

The Los Angeles County Superior Court filing cites "irreconcilable differences."

In the divorce papers, which do not mention a prenuptial agreement, Spears asks for custody of the couple's two children, with visitation rights for Federline. The filing does list as separate property, and thereby off-limits to Federline, "miscellaneous jewelry and other personal affects," earnings and other assets to be determined later.

Spears' declaration that she and Federline had no community assets indicate the pair had a prenuptial agreement and don't want to disclose to the court their divorce settlement, said Leon Bennett, a divorce attorney.

The filing also stated the marriage occurred Oct. 6, 2004, a few weeks after a widely covered wedding ceremony.

Federline at the time explained the two ceremonies by saying that the couple had moved the wedding date up to throw off the media, but doing so did not give their lawyers time to finish their prenup.

A message left with Spears' attorney, Laura Wasser, was not immediately returned.

Spears married Federline eight months after ending a 55-hour Las Vegas marriage to her childhood friend, Jason Alexander. Her second marriage has provided endless fodder for tabloids, which have speculated frequently that the union was in trouble.

Federline's attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, issued a statement declining comment.

"There is no statement at this time as requested by Mark's client, Kevin Federline," said Michael Sands, spokesman for Kaplan.

But in an interview with The Associated Press two weeks ago, Federline had nothing but praise for Spears.

"Her influence on me has been really big," he told the AP. "She's a strong woman and she knows what she wants out of life and that helps build a strong man. I look up to you baby."

The filing came a day after Spears, back in shape after the birth of her second child, made a surprise appearance on David Letterman's "Late Show" in New York by popping up behind him as he was sitting at his desk.

Born in Kentwood, La., in 1981, Spears got her first taste of fame at age 11 when she joined the "The All New Mickey Mouse Club" TV show. Her fellow Mouseketeers included future superstars Justin Timberlake and Christina Aguilera.

Five years after leaving the show she released her debut album, "Baby One More Time." In a video for the title track, Spears dressed provocatively in a school uniform and cemented her reputation as a sex symbol. Yet, throughout a years-long romance with Timberlake, Spears always proclaimed her chastity.

By 2003, Spears had fully embraced her sex-charged image, sharing an open-mouthed kiss with Madonna during the MTV Video Music Awards. Also in 2003, Spears gave an interview to W magazine in which she revealed she had lost her virginity to Timberlake.

Federline appeared in the movie "You Got Served" and performed as a backup dancer for singer Justin Timberlake, Spears' former boyfriend. He was previously involved with actress Shar Jackson of TV's "Moesha." Federline and Jackson have two children.

Timeline- The life and times of Britney Spears:

-- Dec. 2, 1981: Britney Spears born in Kentwood, La., the second of three children of father Jamie, a building contractor, and mother Lynne, a second-grade teacher.

-- 1991: Spears, her mother and her little sister, Jamie Lynn, go to New York for the next three summers. Spears studies at the Professional Performing Arts School and the off-Broadway Dance Center. The move pays off with commercials and a role in the off-Broadway comedy "Ruthless."

-- 1992: Chosen for "The New Mickey Mouse Club" along with Ryan Gosling, Christina Aguilera, Keri Russell, Justin Timberlake and J.C. Chasez.

-- 1994: "The New Mickey Mouse Club" canceled.

-- December 1996: Lands development deal with Jive Records.

-- October 1998: Releases first single, "... Baby One More Time." By December it sells 500,000 copies.

-- January 1999: Debut album and single each hit No. 1; album goes platinum and is the second-highest seller of the year.

-- April 15, 1999: The 17-year-old Spears appears on Rolling Stone's cover in a bra and hot pants.

-- May 16, 2000: Releases second album, "Oops! ... I Did It Again." Sells almost 8 million copies in 2000 alone.

-- Sept. 7, 2000: Covers The Rolling Stones' "Satisfaction" at the MTV Video Music Awards, stripping down to a nude-colored glimmering bikini top and matching pants.

-- Sept. 6, 2001: At the MTV awards, performs "I'm A Slave 4 U" with a 7-foot albino python around her neck.

-- Feb. 15, 2002: Stars in the film "Crossroads," earning a worst actress Razzie Award.

-- March 2002: After dating fellow Mousketeer alum Justin Timberlake for three years, announces she's "not in an intense relationship with anyone."

-- July 2002: Tops Forbes magazine's most powerful celebrities list, beating out Tiger Woods, Steven Spielberg, Madonna, U2, Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan and Tom Hanks.

-- Aug. 28, 2003: Live at the MTV Awards, Madonna gives Spears an open-mouthed kiss.

-- Nov. 18, 2003: Album "In the Zone" released at the top of the charts.

-- Jan. 3, 2004: At 5:30 a.m. in Las Vegas, marries childhood friend Jason Allen Alexander. Wearing a baseball cap and torn jeans, she's escorted down the aisle by a limousine driver at the Little White Wedding Chapel on the Strip. The marriage is annulled after 55 hours.

-- Summer 2004: Starts dating backup dancer Kevin Federline, who has a child and another on the way by actress Shar Jackson.

-- Sept. 18, 2004: Marries Federline, 26.

-- May 2005: Spears and Federline star in their own UPN reality show, "Britney and Kevin: Chaotic," featuring private home videos.

-- Sept. 14, 2005: Gives birth to Sean Preston Federline.

-- Feb. 7: Photos of Spears driving her car with infant son Sean Preston on her lap are published. Authorities visit home to investigate.

-- April 1: Sean Preston falls from his high chair; authorities return to her home.

-- May 9: Confirms second pregnancy on "Late Night With David Letterman."

-- May 19: Almost drops baby in stumble in front of media as she holds child in one hand and glass of water in another. Later seen in tears.

-- June 15: In a wide-ranging, rambling interview with Matt Lauer on "Dateline," a pregnant Spears says her marriage is "awesome," blames media scrutiny for making her an "emotional wreck." Later mocked for incessant gum chewing, sobbing, and overdone makeup.

-- June 29: Appears nude on cover of Harper's Bazaar.

-- Sept. 12: Gives birth to another baby boy, declines to release name.

-- October 31: Appears Federline's debut album. It does not top the charts.

-- Nov. 6: Newly trim Spears appears on "Late Night With David Letterman" sans wedding ring.

-- Nov. 7: Files for divorce.