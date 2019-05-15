Britney Spears may never perform again, manager says

Britney Spears may never set foot on a stage again.

The pop icon's longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, says it's currently not healthy for Spears to perform live or work on her Las Vegas residency, though he confessed he's not privy to all of the details of her conservatorship.

The 37-year-old canceled her "Domination" residency before its kickoff after her father, Jamie Spears, fell ill. She spent time in a mental health clinic to cope with the stress associated with her father's health issues.

Since then, the singer's conservatorship, which her father controls, has been questioned by the media and possibly even by her mother, Lynne Spears.

"As the person who guides [Britney's] career – based on the information I and all of the professionals who work with her are being told on a need-to-know basis – from what I have gathered it's clear to me she should not be going back to do this Vegas residency, not in the near future and possibly never again," Rudolph told TMZ on Tuesday.

Rudolph told the site that Britney was about two-thirds of the way through rehearsals for Domination when she pulled the plug on the residency.

"It was the perfect storm. We had to pull her show because her meds stopped working and she was distraught over her dad's illness," he said, adding that Britney has always been at the helm of her career decisions.

"Last summer, when she wanted to tour, she called me every day. She was excited. She hasn't called me in months. Crickets," he said. "She clearly doesn't want to perform now."

Rudolph added, "I don't want her to work again 'till she's ready, physically, mentally and passionately. If that time never comes again it will never come again. I have no desire or ability to make her work again. I am only here for her when she wants to work. And, if she ever does want to work again, I'm here to tell her if it's a good idea or a bad idea."

Last week, a judge in Britney's conservatorship case ordered a 730 evaluation, a process usually used to determine the mental health and competence of a parent in a divorce case. It is not clear for whom the evaluation would be.