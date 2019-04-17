Britney Spears' mother Lynne posts cryptic message, 'likes' comments that say 'give' singer 'back her freedom'

Britney Spears' mom has the pop star's fans concerned following a recent social media post.

On Wednesday, Lynne Spears shared a cryptic message on Instagram that read, "When God's warriors go down on their knees, the battle is not over; it has just begun." It features a woman on bent knees on a hill.

She captioned the photo, "This is 'Faith!'"

The post comes weeks after the singer, 37, checked into a wellness facility in early April to focus on her health.

"She'll regroup and reassess everything at that time," a source confirmed to Fox News at the time, adding that Spears will likely remain there for a few weeks.

Along with posting the message, the matriarch, 63, has also been "liking" comments made by the "Toxic" hitmaker's fans, which include phrases like "#freeBritney."

"Give Britney back her freedom, her voice, her life! Love you guys #freeBritney," read one post the matriarch liked.

Another post said, "I really hope you are supporting Britney in trying to end this conservatorship. I really hope your ailing ex husband isn’t keeping your daughter somewhere against her will."

In January, the songstress announced that she was going to take an indefinite work hiatus on her "Britney: Domination" show in Las Vegas to be by her father's side as he battles a serious colon condition.

"I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make," she wrote to her fans.