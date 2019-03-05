Britney Spears father to become her sole conservator following major health scare

Britney Spears’ lawyer is resigning his position, meaning her father, Jamie, will become her sole conservator for the first time since her highly public meltdown in 2008.

According to Us Weekly, Andrew Wallet has handled Spears’ finances since that time, but abruptly resigned his position and is now turning control over to her dad. Although the Spears family will be on the hunt for a new person to help handle her finances, they don’t have a lot of time as Wallet is hoping to get out of the situation as soon as possible.

BRITNEY SPEARS' COURT CASE REVEALS HOW MUCH SHE MADE IN 2017

Court orders allegedly obtained by the outlet revealed that Wallet is arguing the singer is, “engaged in numerous ongoing business activities requiring immediate attention and it therefore is in the best interest of the conservatee that the acceptance of Wallet’s resignation and the issuance of amended letters of conservatorship of the estate occur immediately and without delay.”

The documents reportedly list her net worth as $41 million of intangible personal property, $2.27 million in tangible property, $8.35 million in real property and $3 million in annual gross. Once Wallet is out, Jamie will singlehandedly monitor his daughter’s investments and immense assets until a replacement for him is found.

BRITNEY SPEARS BOOED DURING FINAL 'PIECES OF ME' TOUR SHOW

Fans of Spears will note that Jamie taking such an active role in her career is a surprising development. As previously reported, Britney recently took a hiatus from her “Domination” Las Vegas residency in order to devote her time to caring for her dad after he was rushed to the hospital months prior for a ruptured colon.

"I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family," Britney said in a statement. "We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The star spent time with her dad as he recovered from the life-threatening illness. He is reportedly doing much better and Britney is back at work.