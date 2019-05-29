Britney Spears flaunts bikini body while firing back at online conspiracy theorists

Britney Spears fired back at online conspiracy theorists in the only way she knows how, by flaunting her toned body and keen fashion sense.

The “Toxic” singer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video wherein she called out Internet trolls that were suggesting that she’s not in charge of her own social media amid a slew of behind-the-scenes drama.

“For those of you who don’t think I post my own videos, I did this video yesterday, so you’re wrong, but hope you like it,” she says in the video.

The next video on the post shows Spears dancing to Rihanna’s “Man Down” while showing off three short dresses. The camera cuts from the 37-year-old dancing on a balcony in hot pink, white and blue before the camera cuts out. In each dress, the star’s shoulders and tone legs are on full display.

Spears kept the fashion show going with another snap in the white dress from the video as well as a steamy bikini picture of herself posing atop a large inflatable peacock in the pool.

In the photo, she stares down at her fit abs while leaving very little to the imagination in a zebra-print two-piece that ties around her neck and hips.

While the star is keeping it light on social media, she’s in the midst of an intense court battle with her ex-manager. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled that a restraining order against Sam Lutfi will stay in effect until June 13, when a hearing will resume on whether it can be extended for several years.

The restraining order alleges that Lutfi harassed and disparaged Spears and her family via social media and text messages. Lutfi has been critical on social media of a conservatorship that has left the singer under the control of the court and her father, adding his voice to a chorus of fans who want her "freed" from the arrangement.

The singer did not appear at the hearing. She was represented by the court-ordered conservatorship that is run by her father, Jamie Spears, and has controlled most of her affairs for 11 years following a mental breakdown.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.