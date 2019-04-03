Britney Spears checks into 'wellness facility,' posts about taking 'me time'

Britney Spears is focused on taking care of herself.

A source close to Britney told Fox News on Wednesday the 37-year-old singer has "checked into a wellness facility" where she will "likely remain for at least a few weeks."

"She'll regroup and reassess everything at that time," the source added.

Also Wednesday, Spears shared a quote on Instagram that read: "Fall in love with taking care of yourself, mind, body, spirit" in large magenta letters.

“We all need to take time for a little ‘me time.’ :)” she captioned the picture.

According to the insider, "Britney really felt that she needed to take some time to focus on herself" while she cares for her father Jamie Spears following his “life-threatening” colon rupture.

“Britney and her father are extremely close and she’s been by his side during his intense battle," the insider explained. "She loves her father and the fact he isn’t doing well has been a lot for Britney to deal with."

The source continued: "Britney really felt that she needed to take some time to focus on herself, especially after seeing first-hand just how strong her father is and how hard he continues to fight each and every day."

Back in January, the "Toxic" songstress went on Instagram to announce that she would be taking an indefinite work hiatus and putting her "Britney: Domination" show in Las Vegas on hold to be by her father's side amid his illness.

"I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say," she captioned a photograph of herself as a kid standing alongside her father and her mother, Lynne.

She continued: "I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make."

Britney went on to reveal that a couple of months earlier her father "was hospitalized and almost died."

"We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him," she noted. "I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time.

"I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always."