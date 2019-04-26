Britney Spears leaves wellness facility, report says

Britney Spears reportedly checked out of a undisclosed wellness facility Thursday where she has been reportedly seeking mental health treatment for the last month.

Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, picked the singer up and drove her home, People reported.

Spears addressed rumors she was being held at the center against her will this week in an Instagram post, saying, "There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said.” She added that’s she’s doing "what’s best" and asked for privacy.

She put her second Las Vegas residency show “Britney: Domination” on indefinite hiatus in January to be by her father’s side as he battles a serious colon condition. Her first Las Vegas residency, “Britney: Piece of Me” ran from 2013 to 2017.