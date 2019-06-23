Britney Spears rocks bikini on beach vacation with mom Lynne

Britney Spears flaunted her taut figure on a beach vacation with her mother, Lynne.

The 37-year-old "Toxic" singer posted a series of photos on Instagram lounging and splashing around the sand and surf.

"This is my kind of place," she captioned a video of herself lying on the sand. The video was set to Sting's classic tune "Fields of Gold."

She captioned another fast-paced video of herself lying, splashing and frolicking about the water set to an Enrique Iglesias tune, "What does the Spanish tongue know that the English tongue doesn’t? Here’s to new language ... and @enriqueiglesias bought me a coffee once lol 😂 All I know is it was at my first time at Coffee Bean, not Starbucks."

In another short snippet, Spears, wearing a bright yellow two-piece, beams, "I made it to paradise."

Spears' boyfriend, Sam Asghari, commented on a series of still shots of the "Stronger" singer, "My little mermaid."

Last week, Spears revealed she was working hard to lose a few pounds after she found paparazzi snaps of her on the beach to be unflattering.

"A lot of fans, in our world today, they always are subject to really criticize people and say that the pictures and videos that they’re posting are either not on time or they’re fake," Spears said in an Instagram video after the photos were first published. "But no one ever really asks, ‘Are the paparazzi pictures fake, and do the paparazzi people do stuff to the pictures, and is the news really real?’ It’s a conspiracy theory that I’m actually interested in.”

The photo agency that took and sold the photos vehemently denied her speculation.

“We think Britney looks great and it’s ludicrous to suggest the photos or video were altered in any way," a rep for MEGA Agency said. "They were not. We shot thousands of photos of her over the weekend and are very happy to let her see the original files if she so wishes. It was good to see her happy and having fun and we wish her well.”

Spears has been closer than ever with mom Lynne recently. Since the "Free Britney" campaign first gained steam in March, Lynne has seemingly stoked the pop star's fans' conspiracy theories about her condition and her team's hold on her through her conservatorship. Eagle-eyed Instagram followers have noticed Lynne "liking" posts tagged #FreeBritney.

In April, Britney checked into a mental health facility, reportedly due to the stress of her father Jamie Spears' illness. Britney slammed reports that she was committed against her will before leaving treatment at the end of that month.

Jamie has been Britney's conservator since her 2008 breakdown. In May, a judge in Britney's conservatorship case ordered a 730 evaluation, a process usually used to determine the mental health and competence of a parent in a divorce case. It is not clear for whom the evaluation would be.

In May, Britney's longtime manager claimed that Britney's medications stopped working around the time that Jamie fell ill and that the singer simply needed a break from working.