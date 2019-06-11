Britney Spears' father files for conservatorship in Louisiana

Britney Spears‘ father, Jamie Spears, wants a judge to grant him legal guardianship of his famous daughter in yet another state.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, Jamie, 66, recently filed for conservatorship of the 37-year-old pop star in her home state of Louisiana.

He also mentioned that he plans to register in Hawaii and Florida, where Britney frequently vacations. He has had conservatorship, which allows him to make decisions about her financial and personal affairs, in California since 2008.

In May, the “Toxic” singer made a rare joint appearance with Jamie and mom, Lynn Spears, at a Los Angeles Superior Court to discuss her case.

At that hearing, a judge ordered Britney to undergo an expert evaluation to determine the status of her mental health and competence. Conservatorships are usually reserved for those who are very ill, or suffer from dementia and are unable to make decisions for themselves.

Britney’s mental health came to the forefront when she checked herself into a mental health facility on April 3 amid reports she struggled with her father’s colon condition.

A source previously told us she hadn’t been drinking or doing drugs, but had some “very difficult and emotional mental health issues.” The source added, “She has recently been showing signs of being under a lot of strain.”

Since checking out of the treatment center on April 25, Britney has focused on keeping her stress levels “as low as possible.”

She recently vacationed with boyfriend, Sam Asghari, in Miami, where she slammed paparazzi for allegedly editing her photos to make her appear heavier. The singer has also shared with fans that she’s been attending therapy.

Britney’s rep and attorney could not be reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on Page Six.