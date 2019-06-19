Britney Spears' mom weighs in on fans' Instagram conspiracy

Britney Spears' mother, Lynne, spoke out about a fan conspiracy theory regarding the "Toxic" singer's Instagram comments.

Fan account @BritneyDotCom posted a comment alleging that Spears' team deletes positive comments but leaves negative comments visible "to keep up the illusion that she needs help!" The account added (via Entertainment Tonight), "How much longer is this going to be?!? This has to be human rights violation!!!! #FreeBritney."

Lynne left a comment of her own seeming to confirm the fan account's suspicions, writing, "I can’t believe u just posted this because I had a friend tell me the same thing! I posted something and tried to go back and find it and none of it is in order and I couldn’t find mine, which I JUST POSTED??? I know you are a true fan and love her so thank you for pointing this out because I have had others say the same."

Since the "Free Britney" campaign first gained steam in March, Lynne has seemingly stoked the pop star's fans' conspiracy theories about her condition and her team's hold on her through her conservatorship. Eagle-eyed Instagram followers have noticed Lynne "liking" posts tagged #FreeBritney.

In April, Britney, 37, checked into a mental health facility, reportedly due to the stress of her father Jamie Spears' illness. Britney slammed reports that she was committed against her will before leaving treatment at the end of that month.

Jamie has been Britney's conservator since her 2008 breakdown. In May, a judge in Britney's conservatorship case ordered a 730 evaluation, a process usually used to determine the mental health and competence of a parent in a divorce case. It is not clear for whom the evaluation would be.

In May, Britney's longtime manager claimed that Britney's medications stopped working around the time that Jamie fell ill and that the singer simply needed a break from working.

"I don't want her to work again 'till she's ready, physically, mentally and passionately," Rudolph said. "If that time never comes again it will never come again. I have no desire or ability to make her work again. I am only here for her when she wants to work. And, if she ever does want to work again, I'm here to tell her if it's a good idea or a bad idea."