Britney Spears accuses paparazzi of Photoshopping her bikini photos to make her look overweight

Britney Spears has a conspiracy theory: That paparazzi are trying to make her look less fit.

Spears, 37, was spotted on a jet ski with boyfriend Sam Asghari in Miami. Photos from the agency MEGA captured Spears during her beach vacation, and she apparently felt the shots were less than flattering.

In a video the "Toxic" singer posted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, Spears, wearing a pink bikini top similar to the ones in the photos, said, “A lot of fans, in our world today, they always are subject to really criticize people and say that the pictures and videos that they’re posting are either not on time or they’re fake. But no one ever really asks, ‘Are the paparazzi pictures fake, and do the paparazzi people do stuff to the pictures, and is the news really real?’ It’s a conspiracy theory that I’m actually interested in.”

BRITNEY SPEARS FLAUNTS BIKINI BODY AMID MENTAL HEALTH STRUGGLES

ELIZABETH HURLEY, 53, SIZZLES IN HOT PINK BIKINI

“Yesterday, I went swimming. I look like I’m 40 pounds bigger than I am today," she lamented. "This is how I am right now, and I’m skinny as a needle. You tell me, what is real?”

MEGA responded to Spears' allegations in a statement to Page Six.

BRITNEY SPEARS GRANTED RESTRAINING ORDER AGAINST SAM LUTFI

“We think Britney looks great and it’s ludicrous to suggest the photos or video were altered in any way,” a rep for the agency said. “They were not. We shot thousands of photos of her over the weekend and are very happy to let her see the original files if she so wishes. It was good to see her happy and having fun and we wish her well.”

BRITNEY SPEARS 'DESPERATE' FOR AN IPHONE AMID CONSERVATORSHIP BATTLE, REPORT SAYS

BRITNEY SPEARS MASTERS NEW YOGA POSE, DANCES WITH STUFFED PYTHON

Spears — who has always been remarkably fit, especially since beginning her relationship with trainer and model Asghari — has been in therapy since leaving mental health clinic to cope with the stress associated with her father's health issues. Since then, the pop icon and her family members have reportedly been at odds over the terms of her conservatorship.

BRITNEY SPEARS' EVOLUTION FROM 2007 BREAKDOWN TO QUEEN OF LAS VEGAS

The singer's finances and many of her day-to-day decisions have been under her father Jamie's control since her breakdown in 2008. Last month, a judge ordered a 730 evaluation, a process usually used to determine the mental health and competence of a parent in a divorce case, in Spears' conservatorship case. It wasn't reported who would be evaluated under the order.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Spears' longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, recently claimed Britney's medications stopped work and that she "may never" perform again unless she's physically and mentally healthy and willing to do so.