Britney Spears spotted with boyfriend Sam Asghari on Easter outside of wellness facility

Britney Spears had a day out for Easter with boyfriend Sam Asghari on Sunday amid seeking mental health treatment.

The "Lucky" singer and Asghari, 25, were spotted leaving the Montage hotel in Beverly Hills around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Spears, 37, wore a red, printed off-the-shoulder mini dress and brown sandals for the occasion, toting a red hoodie and sneakers along with her for the excursion.

Spears checked herself into a "wellness facility" in early April where sources told Fox News she'll remain for a few weeks.

An insider told Fox News that "Britney really felt that she needed to take some time to focus on herself" while she cares for her father Jamie Spears following his “life-threatening” colon rupture.

“Britney and her father are extremely close and she’s been by his side during his intense battle," the insider explained. "She loves her father and the fact he isn’t doing well has been a lot for Britney to deal with."

"Britney really felt that she needed to take some time to focus on herself," the source said, "especially after seeing first-hand just how strong her father is and how hard he continues to fight each and every day."

