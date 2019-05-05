Britney Spears does yoga in a bikini after mental health treatment

Britney Spears is getting her groove back following a stint in a mental health treatment center.

The "Stronger" singer posted a video on Instagram doing yoga in a bikini.

The clip, set to Cardi B's "I Like It," showed Spears, 37, doing splits, handstands and more yoga poses to the rap hit.

"Yoga on the green 😜😌I really like it LIKE THAT," Spears captioned the video.

The mother of two checked out of a mental health facility last week.

Before her exit, she addressed rumors that she was being held against her will.

"There’s rumors, death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said,” Spears said in an Instagram video, adding that’s she’s doing "what’s best" and requesting that her fans respect her privacy.

Spears reportedly checked in to receive treatment after her father and conservator, Jamie Spears, fell ill with severe colon issues.

The singer has been under a conservatorship since her highly publicized breakdown in 2007.