‘Big Bang Theory’ star Mayim Bialik shares what she misses the most about the series: ‘It was a real thrill’

EXCLUSIVE: Mayim Bialik is eager to kick off her future with a bang.

The actress, author and neuroscientist starred on “The Big Bang Theory,” a CBS comedy that ended its 12-season run in 2019 after 279 episodes. The sitcom, which premiered in 2007, also featured Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar and Melissa Rauch, among others.

The 44-year-old is now teaming with Parsons, 47, for a new series titled “Call Me Kat.” In May, The Hollywood Reporter shared that the comedy revolves around Kat (Bialik), a 39-year-old woman who struggles to prove you cannot have everything you want and still be happy. Consequently, she spent the money her parents set aside for her wedding and instead opens up a cat cafe. The show, which is based on the BBC’s “Miranda,” is being co-produced by Parson’s production company.

And since Bialik is a real-life proud cat mom, she has also teamed up with Royal Canin for its annual “Take Your Cat to the Vet” initiative, a program that aims to educate and remind feline owners of the importance of yearly wellness exams for their furry loved ones.

MAYIM BIALIK TEAMS WITH DC ENTERTAINMENT FOR SERIES OF EDUCATIONAL SUPERHERO COMIC BOOKS

'FULLER HOUSE' STAR ANDREA BARBER 'ALMOST RAN OVER' 'BIG BANG THEORY' STAR MAYIM BIALIK BY ACCIDENT

Bialik spoke to Fox News about life after “Big Bang Theory,” overcoming the child star curse, whether a “Blossom” reboot would ever happen as well as being an “advoCAT.”

Fox News: “The Big Bang Theory” ended just last year. What do you miss the most about the series?

Mayim Bialik: Being part of “The Big Bang Theory” for gosh, almost a decade of my life, was a thrill. It was a real thrill as an actor to be employed for that long and to be employed at something that I enjoyed so much with people that I enjoyed working with so much. As a neuroscientist in real life, I really enjoyed going to a job where our intellect is appreciated and our characters’ intellects were appreciated.

'BIG BANG THEORY' ACTRESS MAYIM BIALIK SHARES NOT-SO-GLAMOROUS 'UNEMPLOYMENT' PHOTO OF HER CLEANING A BATHROOM

'BIG BANG THEORY' STAR MAYIM BIALIK REVEALS SHE WOULDN'T STEAL ANYTHING FROM SET AHEAD OF THE FINALE

I think that fostered a really nice sense of just really enjoying my job in a way that a lot of us don't get that opportunity. I have other things that I get to do now and hope that I will enjoy the next show that I'm working on, which Jim Parsons and I are producing. But it's really special to have any job security like that for that long, especially in my industry.

‘BIG BANG THEORY’ ACTRESS MAYIM BIALIK DETAILS BAD HANGOVER, AGING IN BLOG POST: ‘I WAS FAR FROM FINE’

5 THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT MAYIM BIALIK

Fox News: What’s your relationship like with your other castmates?

Bialik: It’s obviously different to have a relationship with people when the thing that brought you together doesn't exist. We don't have a place to go to work together to hang out. We've had some group communication for sure. I speak to Kevin Sussman who played Stewart, the comic bookstore owner. We are part of a role-playing game group, kind of like a D and D kind of thing. So he and I are in touch.

I talked to Melissa more often. Simon also - I wrote a screenplay and he let me cast him in it. So that's good. We all have different kinds of relationships, but it’s very hard. We miss being together that way because you can't recreate that.

Fox News: You’ve been acting since you were 12. How did you cope with celebrity, especially at such a young age?

Bialik: I think that there's not necessarily one path that I could say one should follow. I did have pretty strict parents and my grandparents were immigrants. So a lot of those ethics, I think, kind of kept me from really being interested in doing anything fun or pleasurable because I was always studying or doing chores or cooking or whatever *laughs*.

'BIG BANG THEORY' STAR MAYIM BIALIK COMMENTS ON SERIES ENDING: 'AM I HAPPY? OF COURSE NOT'

'THE ALIENIST' ACTRESS DAKOTA FANNING EXPLAINS HOW SHE ESCAPED HOLLYWOOD’S CHILD STAR CURSE

But I don't know that that's a secret. I know for me, that definitely worked with my personality. My parents still kept me going to public school. A lot of people get emancipated, but I didn't get emancipated. I still kind of had like a normal life. But I think a lot of it is just personality. I got into therapy honestly as a late teenager. And I think that helped me a lot. It gave me some perspective and I'm very grateful I had that opportunity. I wish that everyone who [is] acting or not had that opportunity.

Fox News: What would it take for a reboot of “Blossom” to happen?

Bialik: I’m currently working on a series with Warner Bros., which is my home network. So there are some legalities… we were a Disney show. It’s not something that I have explored and there's been some really interesting industry complexity to it. I'll leave it at that, but I’m really excited to see other shows being rebooted. I feel like I would love to find a world where that would be possible for us.

'BIG BANG THEORY' STAR JIM PARSONS REVEALS MOMENT OF 'CLARITY' THAT LED TO HIS EXIT FROM SHOW

‘BIG BANG’ ALUM KALEY CUOCO TALKS ‘THE FLIGHT ATTENDANT’ DRAMA, ‘RAUNCHY’ HARLEY QUINN ROLE: ‘IT’S ENJOYABLE’

Fox News: How important has it been for you to be an “advoCAT?”

Bialik: I think especially because of the quarantine, I'm spending so much time at home. I happen to have three cats and they're living their best lives. They're like mom is home all the time, which is fantastic *laughs* I think it's been good for my mental health… but you know, obviously, there's a lot of stigma about people who like cats and also a lot of stigma about taking your cat to the vet, which is why I partnered with Royal Canin. So that's sort of my jam right now.

Part of my responsibility as a pet owner is to respect the life and the health of my cats, just as I would with my children. And although my pets are different than human children… we’re just trying to raise awareness also about the notion that just like we take care of ourselves with preventative care visits… we should do the same for our pets. Preventative care is just as important for cats as it is for dogs and as it is for humans. So I'm trying to keep all my babies happy right now.

KALEY CUOCO REVEALS WHAT SHE LEARNED FROM WORKING WITH LATE CO-STAR JOHN RITTER

'BIG BANG THEORY' GETS SHOUT OUT AT NOBEL PRIZE ANNOUNCEMENT CEREMONY

Fox News: How have your cats helped you cope with tough times?

Bialik: … In terms of loneliness, it's been really nice to have companions in the house when you can't really see other people or do anything. I'm a divorced mom, so I have my kids half the week and for the other half of the week, it's me and my cats.

Fox News: If your cats could tell us one secret about yourself, what would it be?

Bialik: I mean, I kissed them on the lips *laughs*.