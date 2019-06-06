'Big Bang Theory' actress Mayim Bialik shares not-so-glamorous 'unemployment' photo of her cleaning a bathroom

It’s been about three weeks since “The Big Bang Theory” aired its last episode, and actress Mayim Bialik is already showing the not-so-glamorous side of “unemployment.”

The 43-year-old actress played Amy Farrah Fowler on the hit sitcom for several years and was heavily featured in the last episode. The former “Blossom” star shared an image on Instagram as she got her hands dirty while fixing her mother’s bathroom drains. She joked that this is what happens once a person is unemployed after being on a major show.

“Well folks. What’s unemployment like? It’s like being a plumber for my mom,” she captioned a series of images showing her in sweats with no makeup pulling sludge, hair and grime out of a bath and sink drain.

She continued: “Her bathroom sink and tub hadn’t been cleaned out in years and she called on me to do it. I don’t mind getting my hands dirty and I LOVE fixing things. But I didn’t need her “How much do you charge?” and “Send me an invoice” jokes as I removed hair and slime from the drains 😂 . Everything is fine now.”

The star also warned that the final image in the series was “pretty gross.”

In it, Bialik’s hands can be seen covered in a black substance with what appears to be several paper towels, Q-tips and a screwdriver all stained with the same grossness.

Doing manual labor is a far cry from where the star was just three weeks ago. According to reports from Deadline, “The Big Bang Theory” finale dre wa 3.1 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. As a result, the woman that spent her day cleaning drains was also recently one of the most viewed faces in America.