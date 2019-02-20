‘Big Bang Theory’ star Kunal Nayyar says he going to miss playing character on show

“The Big Bang Theory” star Kunal Nayyar reflected on the popular series ending, saying he would miss playing his character.

Nayyar, 37, posted a picture on Instagram of him dressed as his “Big Bang” character Raj Koothrappali.

“Gonna miss this guy….,” he captioned the photo.

Like Nayyar, many of his fans appeared they will also miss the show as well. The comments under the post wished him well and said they would miss tuning into the hit series.

“Big Bang Theory” star Kaley Cuoco has been sharing behind-the-scenes videos as the series wraps its successful run. The star promised that other videos will keep coming before the show ends.

In August, CBS, Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions announced they would be ending the show after Season 12. The show first premiered in 2007 and was ranked TV’s top sitcom up until the 2017-2018 season, when the “Roseanne” reboot bumped the comedy to second place.

