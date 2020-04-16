Kaley Cuoco reveals what she learned from working with late co-star John Ritter

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Kaley Cuoco spoke candidly about her late “8 Simple Rules for Dating My Teenage Daughter” co-star, John Ritter.

Cuoco, known best for her role on the long-running CBS sitcom “Big Bang Theory,” got her start in 2002 alongside the “Three’s Company” TV legend. After debuting to strong reviews on ABC, the series was struck with tragedy when Ritter unexpectedly died due to an aortic dissection toward the beginning of Season 2.

Speaking to Yahoo! Entertainment, Cuoco discussed what it was like to continue with the show after its star died.

“With John passing away, that changed the whole course of that show,” Cuoco told the outlet. “I truly believe if John had still been around, we probably would have gone on for a long time.”

The series went on a two-month hiatus and returned with a shortened title, “8 Simple Rules,” and featured David Spade and James Garner coming in to add some more star power to fill the void Ritter left behind. However, it never regained its viewership or critical acclaim. The series finally ended in 2005.

Although she spent a short time with the late star, Cuoco notes that he helped change her whole perspective on entertainment.

“It was a great family show, and he made this unreal TV comeback,” Cuoco added. “Even though I only spent a year with him, that changed the course of my personal life and my career. I knew I wanted to make people laugh forever after working with John. That year really changed me in every way.”

Two years after “8 Simple Rules” aired its finale, Cuoco was cast on “The Big Bang Theory” as the attractive neighbor who vexes the collection of nerdy boys who live next door. Cuoco told the outlet that she took lessons she learned from Ritter into her working life at “Big Bang Theory” and will do the same on her new HBO Max series, “The Flight Attendant.”

“The tone and feel of a stage comes from your number one — however that person acts and responds is how everyone else is going to respond,” Cuoco concluded. “Watching [John] with everybody was like a light. It was the happiest place to be. I feel that way on 'Flight Attendant,' because this is the first time I truly feel like I’m leading the pack. He taught me what it’s like to be a leader, and to lead a show. He taught me a lot.”