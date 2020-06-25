Mayim Bialik teams with DC Entertainment for series of educational superhero comic books

"The Big Bang Theory" star Mayim Bialik is staying within the nerd culture realm with a new partnership with DC Entertainment to help teach kids the power of science through comics.

DC Entertainment announced Thursday that Bialik will collaborate with popular comic writers and illustrators on a story collection that features characters like Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman, The Flash and others in search of such mysteries such as why polar ice melts and what can be found at the bottom of the sea.

The announcement describes the project, titled "Flash Facts," as "a lighthearted middle grade graphic novel anthology."

"Geared toward readers ages 8-12, this collection of short stories is curated by award-winning actress and author Mayim Bialik and aligns with Next Generation Science Standards, providing a helpful bridge between the S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) lessons taught inside the classroom and how these principles affect our everyday lives," the announcement notes.

“Flash Facts” will come out in February 2021 and is currently available for preorder.

Bialik herself is a neuroscientist and author whose previous books include “Beyond the Sling” and “Girling Up.” She previously co-starred in CBS' smash-hit sitcom "Big Bang Theory," which aired its series finale in May 2019, as Amy Farrah Fowler. A month after the finale, the actress shared a post joking about what "unemployment" was like in the wake of the show ending.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.