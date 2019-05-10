'Big Bang Theory' star Mayim Bialik reveals she wouldn't steal anything from set ahead of the finale

As “The Big Bang Theory” comes to an end, star Mayim Bialik says she was too much of a rule-follower to steal any keepsakes from the set.

When a long-running series ends, it’s common for the stars to take something from the set that was synonymous with their character or reminds them of their time working on the series. “The Big Bang Theory” will take its final bow on May 16 and, despite the cast getting emotional on social media about the impending end, Bialik simply couldn’t bring herself to break the rules.

“I think I’m the only one who didn’t steal anything because I thought we’re not supposed to,” the actress, 43, told Us Weekly.

She noted that her decision was fueled by her time on the 1990 to 1995 series “Blossom,” where the rules were apparently strictly enforced.

“That’s the thing,” she explained. “On Blossom, we weren’t allowed to take anything.”

Fortunately for Bialik, she can remember the show by way of gifts rather than theft.

“Actually, the set design department gave us all an apartment door,” she revealed. “That’s cute. So I might put that outside of my front door of my house.”

Despite Bialik’s decision to adhere to the rules, there was clearly a lot leftover on set when the crew broke it down. Her co-star, Johnny Galecki, shared a video on Instagram showing the set being dismantled following filming of the series finale.

The 44-year-old actor, who played Leonard Hofstadter on the hit sitcom, shared the video with the caption: “Breaking down the @bigbangtheory_cbs sets on Warner Bros Stage 25. Coincidental soundtrack apropos.”

Throughout the video “Help” by The Beatles plays in the background.

