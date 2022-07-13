Barbiecore: All the stars are rocking the hot new trend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Barbiecore is the hot new trend taking over the celebrity style world, gaining popularity with Hollywood's A-list ever since photos of Margot Robbie on set of the new "Barbie" movie were first released.

Dressing in Barbiecore basically means wearing the bright pink color the Mattel doll is famous for.

"A much-welcomed mood booster after the last few years, 'Barbiecore' is all about embracing vibrant hues — particularly the doll's signature hot pink — in everyday life," trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson explained in a statement.

"And with many nostalgic for simpler, sunnier and more carefree times, it only makes sense that this '80s-inspired, unapologetically pink aesthetic is taking center stage as the 'it' style of the summer."

ARMIE HAMMER’S CAYMAN ISLANDS CONNECTION: IS THE ACTOR REALLY SELLING TROPICAL TIMESHARES?

Some celebrities who have really embraced the Barbiecore moment:

Reese Witherspoon

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Some argue that Reese Witherspoon invented the Barbiecore aesthetic when she took on the role of Elle Woods in "Legally Blonde." The character famously loved the color pink and wore it any chance she got.

It appears Witherspoon has taken some inspiration from her character and added some pink to her real-life wardrobe.

At the premiere for her new film "Where the Crawdads Sing," Witherspoon wore a hot pink dress that looked like it came right out of Elle Woods' closet.

Kim Kardashian

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Kim Kardashian rocks every hot trend, and Barbiecore is no exception. After she hosted "Saturday Night Live," Kardashian left the studio in a hot pink spandex jumpsuit with built-in hot pink heels and a fluffy hot pink coat.

She has been a fan of the Barbicore trend for a while, going as far back as 2018, when she wore a tight hot pink minidress while out and about in Los Angeles.

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves was also ahead of the curve on the Barbiecore trend, choosing a Barbie look for the 2019 Met Gala.

She really committed to the look, even donning a blonde wig to fully portray the iconic toy.

After her Met Gala look attracted so much attention, Mattel modeled a doll after her outfit. It was a limited-edition version of the toy that sold for $75.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway is another star embracing the Barbiecore trend. While in Milan for fashion week, Anne attended the Valentino Haute Couture show wearing a hot pink Valentino dress.

ANNE HATHAWAY ELABORATES ON WHY SHE'S DONE DRINKING: 'IT MAKES ME UNAVAILABLE FOR MY SON'

The dress was covered in hot pink sequins and paired with a pink purse and pink platform heels. While watching the show, she was seated next to Lana Condor and Ariana DeBose, both of whom were also sporting the Barbiecore look.

Megan Fox

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly both dressed in Barbiecore for the red carpet premiere of MGK’s movie "Life In Pink." The two even temporarily dyed their hair pink.

Fox arrived to the premiere wearing a two-toned pink minidress. She paired the dress with pink heels that wrapped around the ankles and tied at the top to further drive home the theme.

MGK paired his pink hair with a pink and blue shirt and pink tattoos on his stomach. Even the carpet itself was on trend, as it was bright pink.

Lana Condor

At the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards, Lana Condor walked the red carpet in full-on Barbiecore aesthetic.

She arrived wearing Valentino, including a hot pink crop top and hot pink pants with built-in pink heels and a hot pink jacket. The "To All the Boys; PS I Still Love You" star topped off her look with a hot pink purse.

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy embraced her inner Barbie at this year’s Venice Film Festival.

She was dressed in head-to-toe pink, from the beret on her head to the pink heels on her feet.

EVA MENDES DEFENDS RYAN GOSLING'S KEN DOLL STYLE FOR UPCOMING 'BARBIE' MOVIE

Her outfit was reminiscent of the clothes her character Beth wore on "The Queen’s Gambit" but much more vibrant and colorful.

Zendaya

Always one to make a statement on the red carpet, Zendaya slayed the Barbiecore trend when she dressed in head-to-toe hot pink at Valentino’s 2022 fall fashion show in Paris.

Zendaya wore a hot pink blazer over a hot pink shirt with a plunging neckline, finishing off the look with hot pink trousers. Even her platform heels were pink.

Pink was at the forefront of the Valentino collection, the fashion brand saying, "Pink is the color of love, community, energy and freedom."

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo made the Barbiecore trend her own by adding some darker elements to match her own personal style.

The "Driver’s License" singer walked the red carpet for her film "Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U" in a pink minidress with black accents and pink bows. She paired the dress with black gloves and black fishnet socks, both of which were accented with pink bows.

Lil Nas X

Proving the trend isn’t just for women, Lil Nas X took to the stage at one of his concerts wearing a pink cowboy hat, a pink crop top and a pink skirt. He was even holding a pink microphone during his performance.

TREVOR LAWRENCE NO FAN OF LIL NAS X'S 'SATAN SHOES’

Lil Nas X is known for his extravagant performance outfits, frequently wearing crop tops and skirts, and cowboy hats on several occasions.

It was only a matter of time until he jumped on board the Barbiecore trend.

Miley Cyrus

Never one to follow trends in the past, Miley Cyrus attended the One and (Red) concert in honor of World AIDS Day dressed in pink from top to bottom.

She wore a two-piece glittery jacket and pants. While her shoes were white, they were decorated with glittery pink stars.

And truly committing to the trend, Miley also wore glittery pink earrings and styled her hair to include a pink stripe on the side.

Billy Porter

Billy Porter always goes the extra mile for fashion, and he did not disappoint when he took on the Barbiecore trend at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

He walked the red carpet wearing pink trousers with a sheer pink ruffled shirt that flowed past his knees. He topped the look off with pink gloves.

Kendall Jenner

"The Kardashians" star Kendall Jenner made quite the splash when she walked the red carpet at the amfAR gala in 2019.

Proving she is always ahead of the pack when it comes to fashion, she walked the carpet in a quintessential Barbiecore outfit — a puffy, high-low pink dress.

Sydney Sweeney

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Star of "Euphoria" and "The White Lotus" Sydney Sweeney is no stranger to the best dressed list and definitely didn’t miss with this outfit.

Looking pretty in pink, Sweeney embraced her inner Barbie when she attended the Elton John AIDS Foundation 28th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in 2020.

Lizzo

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Lizzo loves to experiment with fashion and has never been one to play it safe.

Her take on Barbiecore is tamer than many of her looks but totally on trend.

While on her way to the "Today" show, Lizzo was photographed wearing a Barbie-themed coat over a black shirt and leggings. She accessorized with a matching pink mask.