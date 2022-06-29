Zendaya receives loving support from boyfriend Tom Holland on stunning 'Vogue Italia' cover

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Zendaya simply shined wearing a sparkling silver Valentino dress on the latest cover of "Vogue Italia," and her boyfriend, Tom Holland, made sure to show his support for the stunning images posted on social media Wednesday.

The 25-year-old actress wrote it was "such a dream shooting this cover" with famed photographer Elizaveta Porodina, and her Spider-Man co-star commented with a row of heart-eyed emojis.

Holland wasn't alone in praising the "Euphoria" star as Hailey Bieber commented on one stunning black and white image.

"Sheesh," Bieber wrote. Jodie Turner-Smith added, "wowwwwwww angel this is just so incredibly stunning."

Zendaya and Holland have mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye through the years. They first began working together in 2016 in Marvel's "Spider-Man: Homecoming," which was released the following year.

Holland's character, Peter Parker, is classmates with Zendaya's Michelle Jones, aka MJ, at the Midtown School of Science and Technology.

The pair also starred together in the MCU flick "Far From Home" and the most recent Spider-Man installment, "No Way Home."

Holland has previously spoken out about the lack of privacy celebrities have when it comes to dating in an interview with GQ.

"One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn't really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world," he told the magazine in November.

Zendaya, who grew up in Northern California, admitted she lives a "pretty normal life" despite her status as one of Hollywood's most coveted stars and praised her fans for "understanding" her need for living with some sense of normalcy.

"They're really understanding that I'm human, even the hardcore ones, and they want me to be happy, and I genuinely feel that from them," she said.

"They're really respectful of my boundaries and the things that I choose to keep a little bit more private and keep for myself."

The former Disney channel star became the youngest Best Actress Emmy Award winner in 2020 for her role as Rue on the HBO drama "Euphoria," and admitted she feels "incredibly grateful."

But she acknowledged it's "nerve-wracking" to be in the spotlight.

She said her chance at fame would not be possible "without the women of the past, especially, iconic Black women."

"I wouldn't be able to exist in this space," she added. "So, with every new accomplishment, with every new thing I learn, I hope that I can be a part of paying that forward, and hopefully it'll be easier for the next person."

The "Shake It Up" star also credited her love of fashion for building her confidence.

"I always loved clothes, and they were in many ways a tool of expression. Fashion has taught me so much about myself and how to be so much more fearless in a lot of different ways," she said.

"It has also helped me in other avenues of my life whether it be business or even as an actress to be more fearless and to not be so concerned with other people's point of view of what I look like or what I'm wearing."