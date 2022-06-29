Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Movies
Published

Eva Mendes defends Ryan Gosling's Ken doll style for upcoming 'Barbie' movie

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie star as Barbie and Ken in the live-action movie

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 7/28 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines 7/28

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eva Mendes has come to Ryan Gosling's defense over his Ken doll style for the upcoming "Barbie" movie.

"People do know he's not playing a real person, right? He's playing a fake person," Mendes said during an appearance on "The Talk."

Warner Bros. released a first look at Gosling and co-star Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ken earlier this month. While fans raved about Robbie as Barbie, not many liked what they saw with Gosling.

Some called his look "horrendous" while others labeled him "not hot."

Ryan Gosling pictured as a Ken doll.

Ryan Gosling pictured as a Ken doll. (Warner Bros.)

RYAN GOSLING SEEN AS KEN IN FIRST LOOK AT ‘BARBIE’ LIVE-ACTION MOVIE

However, Gosling's longtime partner Mendes had a different opinion.

"Well, first of all, I saw the photo and the 14-year-old in me was like, ‘Ahhh,’" she explained. "But you know, it's a funny photo, and he's trying to be funny. So it worked on all levels."

Gosling and Robbie will be directed by Greta Gerwig and are joined by Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on rollerblades film new scenes for the upcoming "Barbie" film.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling on rollerblades film new scenes for the upcoming "Barbie" film.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Hitch" actress continued to gush about her partner of 11 years.

"When I saw it, he sent it to me from work and I said, ‘Can I please have that underwear? Please. I never ask for anything.’"

"So, anyways, I do have it. I'm wearing it right now," Mendes joked, before adding that "there was something about the image that sparked [her] little teenage [self]."

Mendes and Gosling have been together since 2011 and share two daughters. 

Mendes and Gosling have been together since 2011 and share two daughters.  (Sonia Recchia)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Mendes and Gosling are a private Hollywood couple. The two got together in 2011 and share two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada.

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Trending