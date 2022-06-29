Eva Mendes defends Ryan Gosling's Ken doll style for upcoming 'Barbie' movie

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eva Mendes has come to Ryan Gosling's defense over his Ken doll style for the upcoming "Barbie" movie.

"People do know he's not playing a real person, right? He's playing a fake person," Mendes said during an appearance on "The Talk."

Warner Bros. released a first look at Gosling and co-star Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ken earlier this month. While fans raved about Robbie as Barbie, not many liked what they saw with Gosling.

Some called his look "horrendous" while others labeled him "not hot."

However, Gosling's longtime partner Mendes had a different opinion.

"Well, first of all, I saw the photo and the 14-year-old in me was like, ‘Ahhh,’" she explained. "But you know, it's a funny photo, and he's trying to be funny. So it worked on all levels."

Gosling and Robbie will be directed by Greta Gerwig and are joined by Will Ferrell, Michael Cera, America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon.

The "Hitch" actress continued to gush about her partner of 11 years.

"When I saw it, he sent it to me from work and I said, ‘Can I please have that underwear? Please. I never ask for anything.’"

"So, anyways, I do have it. I'm wearing it right now," Mendes joked, before adding that "there was something about the image that sparked [her] little teenage [self]."

Mendes and Gosling are a private Hollywood couple. The two got together in 2011 and share two daughters, Esmeralda and Amada.