Kendall Jenner poses topless in poolside snap to promote 818 tequila brand

Kendall Jenner gave fans a glimpse of how she spends her days off.

The model took to Instagram on Friday with a carousel of images that give a behind-the-scenes look into her recent pool day.

In one of the photos shared to her account, the 26-year-old poses topless, wearing nothing but a blue pair of bikini bottoms by the pool. She's seen holding a bottle of her 818 tequila in one hand, while she uses her other arm to cover her chest.

"@drink818 tequila by the pool," the star captioned the post.

Jenner's topless snap received a lot of attention in the comments section, with big sister Khloe Kardashian leading the praise, writing, "I see you!!!!!!!!"

Family friend of the Kardashian-Jenner family Natalie Halcro wrote, "Wow" with a flame emoji.

The post has been liked over 6.9 million times.

Jenner's snaps also show giant 818 pool floats as well as new mini bottles of her tequila brand.

The model is reportedly in Palm Springs, California for Coachella. On Friday night she shared a clip to her Instagram account showing her riding in a car with sister Kylie Jenner. She later filmed her view inside of a party that appeared to be sponsored by her tequila brand.

It's been a celebratory week for the Kardashian-Jenner family. On Thursday, the family's new Hulu series "The Kardashians" premiered.

The series provided plenty of updates on the personal lives of Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. Kim touched on her romance with Pete Davidson, revealing that she saw Davidson at the Met Gala and he encouraged her to take the hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live."

"I ran into Pete Davidson at the Met [Gala] and I was like, 'I am so scared. I don't know what I signed up for.' And he was like, 'Can you read cue cards? You're good. You're good!' And I was like, 'I'm good!'" Kardashian recalled during the episode.

Following her appearance on "SNL," the two would begin dating.

Meanwhile, Kourtney revealed during the premiere episode that she actually made the first move with her fiance Travis Barker. The reality TV star ended up texting Blink-182 drummer to explain her romantic intentions with him. He invited her over to watch a movie, where she ultimately made the first move.

"The whole movie he didn't make a move," she admitted. "Me, I did. He was taking a long time. The movie was over, and then we started another movie and I was like, 'I don't have time for this movie marathon,' so I made the first move."