Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's relationship heats up as he appears on camera for 'Kardashians' reality show

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pete Davidson appeared for the first time on camera for Kim Kardashian's reality TV show.

Davidson appeared alongside the family for the season two trailer of the Hulu show "Kardashians." Kim refers to Davidson as her boyfriend in the trailer and toward the end asks the comedian if he wants to shower with her.

"Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?" Kim asked Davidson in the trailer while Khloe Kardashian looks on surprised.

In the footage, Davidson threw his phone up and quickly followed Kim.

KIM KARDASHIAN QUESTIONED HOW KANYE WEST MARRIAGE LASTED SO LONG

While this is Davidson's first on-camera moment, he was featured briefly in the season one finale of the show.

"Pete, come here, you have to meet Paxy," Kim said at the end of the final episode. "Paxy has worked with me as audio [for] 14 years from ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.’ She knows everything about me. She’s probably seen my vagina."

"More than me?" Davidson can be heard saying.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"Not more than you," Kim replied. "But she’s probably seen it."

Following the release of the trailer, Kim shared a series of photos of herself with Davidson to Instagram. She captioned the photos, in which she shared some PDA with a shirtless Davidson, with a tongue out emoji winking.

Davidson and Kim first sparked romance rumors in October after they were spotted enjoying time with friends at Knott's Scary Farm on Halloween weekend. The outing happened weeks after Kim hosted "Saturday Night Live."

By November, the two reportedly had begun dating.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Prior to her relationship to Davidson, Kim was married to Kanye West for nearly seven years. The reality TV star filed for divorce in February 2021.

The trailer for the show also featured Kris Jenner's medical issues, Kourtney Kardashian's wedding and the family's legal battle with Blac Chyna.