Megan Fox has played many roles throughout her lifetime, and is well known for playing opposite Shia LeBeouf as Mikaela Banes in the first two “Transformers” movies. Fox was born on May 16, 1986, in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Her parents, Gloria Darlene and Franklin Thomas Fox divorced when she was young. She began her modeling and acting career at the age of 13 and moved to Los Angeles, California when she was 17. Her very first role in film was played alongside Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen in the film “Holiday in the Sun” in 2001.

Fox has an impressive net worth of $8 million from the many roles in her life. In 2007, she starred in “Transformers” as Sam Witwicky’s (Shia LaBeouf) love interest, Mikaela Banes and returned to the role a second time in “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” in 2009. She went on to act in many horror/action films including "Jennifer’s Body" in 2009, "Rogue" in 2020 and "Till Death" and "Midnight in the Switchgrass," both in 2021.

Even though Fox's roles typically fall into the horror and action categories, she has also played roles in more kid friendly films like as April O’Neill in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" in 2014, and its sequel, "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows" in 2016. She also played Ellen Reed in the 2020 movie "Think Like a Dog.

Fox had a decade-long marriage with actor Brian Austin Green that started in 2004 when the two met on the set of "Hope & Faith." In 2009, they ended their engagement but became engaged again at the end of June 2010. A few years later, Fox filed for divorce for the first time in 2015 but they reconciled at the end of 2016. The two called it quits for the final time in 2019 and Fox filed for divorce in 2020. The pair share three children together, Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom and Journey River Green.

Shortly after ending her ten-year relationship, Fox met her new man, Machine Gun Kelly. The two met during the filming of horror film "Midnight in the Switchgrass" which they both starred in. The relationship went public in May 2020, and they got engaged in January 2022.