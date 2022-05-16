Expand / Collapse search
Drake, Olivia Rodrigo clean up at 2022 Billboard Music Awards; winners list

Drake made history with the most awards ever, Rodrigo got the most awards of the night

By Tyler O'Neil | Fox News
Drake made history at the Billboard Music Awards, racking up five more wins, bringing his total to 34, making him the most decorated winner in the history of the awards show. Other notable winners included Olivia Rodrigo, who took home the most awards of the night with seven, and Ye (Kanye West), who scored six.

Drake, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham, took home awards for the top artist, male artist, rap artist, rap male artist, and rap album for "Certified Lover Boy."

Rodrigo won awards for new artist, female artist, Hot 100 artist, streaming songs artist, radio songs artist, Billboard Global 200 artist, and Billboard 200 album.

FILE - Olivia Rodrigo performs "Good 4 U" at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Rodrigo is nominated for seven Grammy Awards. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Olivia Rodrigo performs "Good 4 U" at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 12, 2021, in New York. Rodrigo is nominated for seven Grammy Awards. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File) (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

Ye won awards for Christian artist, gospel artist, Christian album, gospel album Christian song, and gospel song.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Ye and Julia Fox are seen on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by )

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Ye and Julia Fox are seen on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by ) (Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

The K-Pop band BTS won the award for top duo/group and top song sales artist. 

Taylor Swift won awards for top country artist, top country female artist, and top country album. Ed Sheeran won the award for top billboard global (excluding U.S.) artist.

The Rolling Stones won awards for top tour and top rock tour for their "No Filtered Tour."

"Encanto," the Disney film known for the song, "We Don't Talk About Bruno," won the top soundtrack award.

(L-R) Walt Disney Animation Studios CCO &amp; executive producer Jennifer Lee, producer Yvett Merino, composer Germaine Franco, Angie Cepeda, Rhenzy Feliz, Jessica Darrow, María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Stephanie Beatriz, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, co-writer and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitán, Adassa, co-director and screenwriter Jared Bush, John Leguizamo, co-director and screenwriter Charise Castro Smith, Diane Guerrero, and producer Clark Spencer attends the world premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' Encanto at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 03, 2021.

(L-R) Walt Disney Animation Studios CCO &amp; executive producer Jennifer Lee, producer Yvett Merino, composer Germaine Franco, Angie Cepeda, Rhenzy Feliz, Jessica Darrow, María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Stephanie Beatriz, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, co-writer and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mauro Castillo, Carolina Gaitán, Adassa, co-director and screenwriter Jared Bush, John Leguizamo, co-director and screenwriter Charise Castro Smith, Diane Guerrero, and producer Clark Spencer attends the world premiere of Walt Disney Animation Studios' Encanto at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California on November 03, 2021. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Morgan Wallen, who won the award for top country male artist, performed at his first awards show after he was caught on camera using a racial slur.

"I want to say, ‘Thank God.’ And thank my fans. I got the best damn fans," said Wallen, who acknowledged his mother for accompanying him as his date to show. He did not mention last year’s incident, which once found the disgraced singer rebuked by the music industry.

Morgan Wallen attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Morgan Wallen attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Frazer Harrison)

"Thank you to my little boy," he continued. "You inspire me every single day."

Nominees are determined by Billboard chart rankings and winners are selected based on several criteria, including their album and digital song sales, airplay and streaming success and touring.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

