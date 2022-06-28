Expand / Collapse search
Music
Published

Lizzo says religious upbringing would have prohibited her to listen to the music she creates now

Lizzo was raised in The Church of God in Christ

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Lizzo revealed she wouldn't have been allowed to listen to her music as a child due to her strict religious upbringing.

Lizzo, 34, appeared on James Corden's "Carpool Karaoke" where she talked about growing up in The Church of God in Christ.

"For the first 10 years of my life, when we lived in Detroit, I was in The Church of God in Christ," Lizzo explained. "When you have that faith, it is strict with the kind of music you listen to. We didn't listen to secular music. It was devil music."

"Would you have been allowed to listen to Lizzo's music if you were at church?" Corden asked the "Truth Hurts" singer.

Lizzo admitted she wouldn't have been able to listen to the music she creates now when she was growing up due to her religious upbringing.

Lizzo admitted she wouldn't have been able to listen to the music she creates now when she was growing up due to her religious upbringing. (Photo by Prince Williams)

"Early on Lizzo, yes. But when Lizzo started cussing, no," Lizzo responded. "I've pissed a few family members off."

The R&B singer admitted the cursing isn't the only thing that has angered her family members.

"I don't know it's just that. It might be the a--, and the nudity, a little bit," she said.

Lizzo grew up in The Church of God in Christ.

Lizzo grew up in The Church of God in Christ. (Photo by Jim Bennett/WireImage)

Lizzo is known for leaving little to the imagination when she poses for Instagram. The "Boys" singer revealed that one of her cousins actually calls up her mother to complain about the posts that bare all.

"And then I double down and post more nudes the next day," Lizzo told Corden while laughing.

Lizzo released her first album in 2016, but she did not gain mainstream fame until the release of "Cuz I Love You" in 2019.

Lizzo will release her next album, "Special," on July 15.

Lizzo will release her next album, "Special," on July 15. (Photo by Kevin Mazur)

She will release her latest album "Special" on July 15.

