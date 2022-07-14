Armie Hammer’s Cayman Islands connection: Is the actor really selling tropical timeshares?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Armie Hammer is reportedly "totally broke" following the sexual assault and cannibalism fantasy controversy he faced in 2021.

It has been reported that Hammer resurfaced selling timeshares at a hotel in the Cayman Islands. The news, which has not been confirmed by Hammer himself, first made headlines after a flyer for Morritt’s Resort in Grand Cayman was shared to social media with a photo of Hammer.

The hotel has insisted Hammer does not work there but claimed the actor sometimes hangs around.

However, Variety now reports that the photo is Hammer, and he is selling timeshares.

"He is working at the resort and selling timeshares. He is working at a cubicle," a source told Variety. "The reality is he’s totally broke, and is trying to fill the days and earn money to support his family."

Hammer is the great-grandson of oil tycoon Armand Hammer, but the source told Variety that he is not on the family's payroll.

Hammer's lawyer cannot confirm whether the actor is working at the resort, telling Entertainment Weekly, "I can't confirm or deny it because Armie hasn't addressed it."

"I just think it's s---y that, if he is selling timeshares, the media is shaming him for having a 'normal job.' What's the story here?"

A representative for Hammer did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Armie Hammer's connection to the Cayman Islands

Hammer has a long history with the Cayman Islands. The "Death on the Nile" star moved there at the age of 7 and lived there with his family for five years.

Hammer and ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers ended up quarantining in the Cayman Islands together throughout 2020. The actor previously explained that he almost lost his mind during the lockdown, which he characterized as "Draconian" in an interview with GQ.

"I think, to be quite frank, I came very close to completely losing my mind. I just felt completely powerless," he told the outlet. "I felt so intensely trapped, like a wolf who got caught in a snare and wants to chew his own foot off. I was just like, 'I can't do this. Get me out of here.'"

Chambers still lives in the Cayman Islands with the couple's two kids.

Armie Hammer's wife filed for divorce

Chambers filed for divorce in July 2020 after 10 years of marriage. She cited "irreconcilable differences" in the court filing. Months later, Hammer was embroiled in controversy.

The BIRD Bakery founder broke her silence on the allegations against Hammer in February 2021.

"For weeks, I’ve been trying to process everything that has transpired. I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated," Chambers wrote on Instagram at the time. "Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know."

She added: "My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward."

Chambers began dating again amid the divorce around August 2021, an insider confirmed to People magazine.

Hammer and Chambers share two children; Harper Grace and Ford Douglas Armand.

Armie was accused of sexual assault and sharing sexual fantasies involving cannibalism

In January 2021, Hammer became embroiled in controversy after multiple women accused him of sharing sexual fantasies with them that involved cannibalism.

The first allegation came from the anonymous Instagram account House of Effie. Unverified screenshots allegedly showed messages sent from Hammer to an unidentified woman detailing BDSM acts and admitting the actor was "100% a cannibal."

The screenshots led to multiple women coming forward with similar experiences.

Paige Lorenze, the actor's ex-girlfriend, claimed Hammer had a desire in smoking and eating her ribs which was "definitely disturbing."

"He was talking about finding a doctor to remove my ribs that I don't need -- the ribs that are on the bottom -- and that he had a smoker at his house. He wanted to smoke them and eat them," Lorenze told Fox News Digital. "He wondered how they would taste, and he basically was like, 'I bet you they would taste good.'"

App founder Courtney Vucekovich, who also claimed to have dated Hammer, told the media a similar story.

Vucekovich told Page Six that Hammer wanted to "break [her] rib and barbecue and eat it."

Another alleged ex-girlfriend, writer Jessica Ciencin Henriquez, did not reveal any details about her relationship with Hammer, but claimed on Instagram that she believes the messages shared by the anonymous account are "real."

Hammer denied the allegations at the time.

"These assertions about Mr. Hammer are patently untrue. Any interactions with this person, or any partner of his, were completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory," Hammer's lawyer told Fox News Digital.

"The stories being perpetuated in the media are a misguided attempt to present a one-sided narrative with the goal of tarnishing Mr. Hammer’s reputation, and communications from the individuals involved prove that."

In March 2021, Hammer became the suspect of a sexual assault investigation after a woman accused him of raping her in 2017.

"He repeatedly slapped my head against a wall bruising my face. He also committed other acts of violence against me to which I did not consent," she alleged during a press conference.

The woman also alleged that Hammer "mentally, emotionally and sexually" abused her throughout their relationship which reportedly began in 2016 after the two met on Facebook.

Hammer denied those allegations as well.

"From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [the woman] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory," he said in a statement through his lawyer. "[The woman]’s attention seeking and ill-advised legal bid will only make it more difficult for real victims of sexual violence to get the justice they deserve."

Armie Hammer's career fell apart

Despite denying the allegations, Hammer was reportedly dropped by his agency, WME, and removed from multiple projects.

Hammer had been involved in the Lionsgate film "Shotgun Wedding" starring Jennifer Lopez. Amid the allegations, it was reported that his role would be recast.

"Armie has requested to step away from the film, and we support him in his decision," a spokesperson for the production said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

His role in "Gaslit" was also recast.

On top of that, Hammer exited his role in "The Offer," a film about the making of the "The Godfather." The actor had been cast in the lead role of Al Ruddy.

He spent time in a treatment facility

Hammer spent an undisclosed amount of time at a treatment facility in Florida. It was first reported that the actor sought treatment for issues with drugs, alcohol and sex in May 2021.

By December, it was reported that the "Call Me By Your Name" actor had left the facility, although his exit date was never given.

"I can confirm that Mr. Hammer has left the treatment facility, and he’s doing great," Hammer's lawyer told Fox News Digital at the time.

Now, Vanity Fair is reporting that a source told them Robert Downey Jr. was the support behind Hammer's treatment. The actor reportedly paid for Hammer to spend six months at the Guest House.

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.