'The Suicide Squad' star Margot Robbie feels she's 'peaked' in Hollywood: 'This keeps me up at night'

Margot Robbie is sharing the one issue that keeps her up at night.

At just 31 years old, the Australian-born actress has already worked alongside Hollywood’s top heavyweights like Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jared Leto, Will Smith, Nicole Kidman, Charlize Theron, Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, Steve Carell and many others.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News, the Oscar-nominated actress said that while she feels she has "peaked" in show business, she "hopes" her career is far from over.

The slate of top-billing directors Robbie has earned the pleasure of working with include the likes of Elizabeth Banks, Quentin Tarantino, Cathy Yan, Craig Gillespie, Adam McKay and Josie Rourke, to name a few.

'THE SUICIDE SQUAD' DIRECTOR JAMES GUNN, WHO WAS FIRED FROM 'GUARDIANS' THEN REHIRED, TALKS CANCEL CULTURE

"Honestly, this keeps me up at night, this very question," she said when asked if she feels she’s hit her apex. "I feel like I have peaked and maybe it's all downhill from here," Robbie quipped during an interview discussing "The Suicide Squad."

"Maybe I'm at the top and it can't get any better," she continued of her storied arc. "I hope that's not the case because I still feel like I have a lot to give and there's still a lot of directors I want to work with. And, you know, I'm just going to keep climbing as long as I can."

MARGOT ROBBIE DETAILS ‘SURREAL’ NIGHT SHE THOUGHT SHE DIED AFTER PASSING OUT DRUNK AT AN AWARDS SHOW

In the James Gunn-directed title, Robbie embodies Harley Quinn in a way most fans have never seen the Joker counterpart.

Robbie said she reveled in the chance to put a different spin on Quinn, considering the newfound freedom she now has since emancipating herself from the emotional grips of Mr. J.

"Well, in this film, we're kind of seeing Harley – a more independent Harley, you know," Robbie explained. "She's really kind of cut ties with Mr. J. [The Joker], it seems. She doesn't seem to be thinking about him. Whereas when we first met her, she had this kind of perceived security because she was in a relationship with him, even though he tried to kill her all the time"

JOHN CENA WOULD 'LOVE' DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON TO RETURN TO WWE: 'HE WOULD WARM SO MANY HEARTS'

Robbie further pressed that in "Birds of Prey" Quinn and Joker "were fresh out of a break up so of course, she was struggling with that. But this time, she's just not even really thinking about it."

Robbie added that this time around Quinn is "single, ready to mingle, looking for love."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"It's not with Mr. J. for once, which is pretty exciting for me because [Quinn] was literally invented as Mr. J's girlfriend — like she entered the universe as someone's girlfriend," Robbie explained. "So to see her kind of really evolve to a place where he doesn't even need to be mentioned just shows that, I guess the popularity of the character has grown as she has grown emotionally as well. It's kind of cool."

"The Suicide Squad" hits theaters and HBO Max on Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. EDT. It will be available to stream for 31 days.