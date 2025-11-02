Trump taps massive war chest to energize MAGA voters in final 2025 election push and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Trump taps massive war chest in final 2025 election push

2. Judge blocks Trump's National Guard deployment to Portland

3. Jaguars kicker breaks NFL record for longest made field goal

MAJOR HEADLINES

'WASTING THE MONEY' – Trump criticizes NYC mayoral frontrunner, says funding would be 'hard' if elected. Continue reading …

BAIL BLOWUP – Governor fumes after teen accused in deadly post-game massacre bonds out for just $60K. Continue reading …

ON THE NOSE – Bill Clinton spotted with mysterious bandage as health concerns mount. Continue reading …

GAVEL DOWN – Judge caught on camera with pants down near courthouse submits resignation. Continue reading …

SNACK SHOWDOWN – McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski reveals his favorite item on the menu. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

NEVER SURRENDER – Guardian Angels founder vows to be socialists' 'worst nightmare' in NYC mayoral race. Continue reading …

RADICAL TAKEOVER – Mamdani's socialist allies praise video exposing their plan to infiltrate Dem Party. Continue reading …

LIFE OR DEATH – Trump admin responds to 'Dilbert' creator's plea to 'help save my life' by expediting cancer treatment. Continue reading …

NEW ERA – Syria's new president expected to meet Trump at White House next week. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

HOME STRETCH – Democratic gubernatorial races proving tighter than expected as Trump factor looms large. Continue reading …

POT TO KETTLE – Jon Stewart mourns we've 'lost the ability to love' people in different parties. Continue reading …

DEM DIVIDE – Jeffries says 'no' when asked if Mamdani represents Democratic Party's future. Continue reading …

WATCHING HER WORDS – Jennifer Lawrence reveals why she's avoiding Trump talk in his second term. Continue reading …

OPINION

WINSOME EARLE-SEARS – This is why I want Virginia’s vote for governor. Continue reading …

NATE MORRIS – Their plan was a flood of illegal immigration. Our answer is an immigration moratorium. Continue reading …



--

IN OTHER NEWS

SNACK SHOWDOWN – McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski reveals his favorite item on the menu. Continue reading …

STONE SECRETS – Forgotten city that challenged Rome reveals its secrets in major archaeological find. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on retro remakes and holiday heritage. Take the quiz here …

PRIZE SURGE – Mega Millions jackpot soars ahead of Thanksgiving with no winner since June. Continue reading …

'LIVING HISTORY' – Ronald Reagan's Air Force One draws millions of visitors. See video …

WATCH

TOM DUPREE – Strange things were afoot during Biden's presidency. See video …

LAUREN WRIGHT – Mamdani is the Democrat nominee because the party couldn't get their act together. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for a breakdown of the latest election polls as Democrats gain ground and Republicans fight for key wins. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.