Their plan was a flood of illegal immigration. Our answer is an immigration moratorium

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Joe Biden's decision to allow the free flow of illegal immigration into our country has resulted in 20 million illegal immigrants living in the United States. We knew nothing about these people. We didn’t know where they came from or why they were here.

Now Americans are forced to compete even more with illegal immigrants for jobs and housing, to have their children share our classrooms, to wait longer at the hospital, and to even have their lawfully earned, government-funded benefits depleted because of them.

Why? All because career politicians either turned a blind eye to it, or, as I suspect, more insidiously cheered it on.

But illegal immigration is frankly a symptom of the broader disease that, if we choose to ignore, will cost us our country.

BROADCAST BIAS: ON UPSIDE-DOWN TV NETWORKS, ICE AND THE NATIONAL GUARD ARE THE DANGEROUS LAW-BREAKERS

This very minute, New York City is on the precipice of electing a Ugandan immigrant who is hell-bent on the destruction of a once great city. There's a member of Congress from Mogadishu whose entire existence is predicated on turning America into Somalia.

These are not isolated incidents, either — they're a sign of things to come. This is what happens when career politicians have contempt for a secure border.

From former President George W. Bush to former President Barack Obama, from former President Joe Biden to Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell, the permanent political class has been working for more than two decades to pass mass amnesty regardless of the consequence. They have made it clear they do not care about an American identity, they do not care about a secure border, they only care about ingesting as many third-world migrants as is humanly possible.

President Donald Trump has been better than we ever could have hoped on the issue. Illegal border crossings have slowed to a halt, and we have actually invested in making sure our border remains secure.

TRUMP’S IMMIGRATION RESET IS LIFTING WAGES AND FORCING REAL ECONOMIC REFORM

But the existential immediacy around immigration is not an economic argument at all. It's a cultural one.

Unfortunately, the D.C. swamp is working overtime to undermine his agenda. Even now, RINOs and Democrats are continuing to fight Trump in an effort to pass amnesty for the tens of millions of illegals still living in our country.

That's why I have called for the implementation of an immigration moratorium, which would remain in effect until we deport every single illegal immigrant from this country.

When I first called for this moratorium, the corporatists squealed. The same corporatists who cheer on trade deals that ship jobs overseas and decimate places like Kentucky in the name of increasing shareholder value.

My message to them is simple: I care a lot more about American workers and their well-being than I do about big corporate interests.

UNAUTHORIZED IMMIGRANT POPULATION SOARED TO AN ALL-TIME HIGH UNDER BIDEN, NEW REPORT SHOWS

But their argument is flawed to begin with: If companies are forced to confront the fact that we are not going to let them ignore our immigration laws to import cheap labor or abuse our visa system, then they will have exactly two options:

First, they could simply raise wages, which would not only make these jobs more viable for Americans but also make them more culturally acceptable.

Or else they could invest in technology and innovation, which will turn low-wage, low-skilled positions into machine-operating positions, which will align with our native workforce.

It's always funny to me that the standard retort to my saying Americans will do these jobs if we pay more is, "Americans don't want to pick strawberries!"

TOM HOMAN PUTS SANCTUARY CITIES 'ON NOTICE' AS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION CRACKS DOWN ON IMMIGRATION

Well, guess what, folks, Americans don't want to pick up trash either. But if you pay them enough and stop pretending like any job that puts food on the table is beneath Americans, they'll do just fine.

But the existential immediacy around immigration is not an economic argument at all. It's a cultural one.

We have been invaded — that is a fact. The current state of our country is as if we imported a state the size of New York or Texas, and every one of those people refuses to assimilate.

They refuse to speak our language, participate in our communities or live our culture or our values.

TRUMP IS TARGETING NONVIOLENT AND LEGAL IMMIGRANTS. AMERICANS ARE STARTING TO NOTICE

Right here in Kentucky, we have county clerks who are told they have to process applications in any one of 120 different languages. That's not just monumentally stupid, it's a sign that we're letting foreign citizens dictate the terms of their participation in our communities.

These people don't care what it means to be American, and we ignore their outward hostility towards us at our own peril. It's not hyperbole to say that Western civilization is on the line. Look no further than other developed nations that chose to ignore the warning signs.

The United Kingdom might as well be a Middle Eastern country. Shocking migrant crimes happen, what feels like daily, in France and Sweden — countries that are now practically war zones.

And the sad part is Democrats look at all of that and say, "let's bring that to America." And RINOs look at that and say, "Oh well, that's the cost of cheap labor."

Both of those sentiments are equally disgusting and must be soundly rejected.

Had this moratorium been put in place 20 years ago, think about how different our country would be.

Think about how many young people would be in a house and starting a family because prices weren't driven up by people who cram four families into a single-family house.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Think about a healthcare system and social safety net programs that didn't get decimated because they were taxed by tens of millions of people it never accounted for.

Think about how much safer our law enforcement officers would have been if they hadn't been attacked for trying to enforce our immigration laws.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

That fantasy world is what America is supposed to be. We're not supposed to be out of work, poorer, less safe, and less secure just because it benefits globalists and corporatists.

America has paid the price for the insidious actions of career politicians. And frankly, we may not be able to get the genie back in the bottle. But if we are going to give our country and Western civilization a chance to survive, it starts with an immigration moratorium right now.