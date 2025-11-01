Jennifer Lawrence says she avoids politics to not 'add fuel to a fire that’s ripping the country apart'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Hunger Games" star Jennifer Lawrence revealed why she's avoided commenting on President Donald Trump — and politics in general — since the start of his second term during an interview on The New York Times' podcast "The Interview" on Saturday.

When asked by host Lulu Garcia-Navarro about how she felt about commenting on politics today, Lawrence responded: "I don’t really know if I should. The first Trump administration was so wild and just, how can we let this stand? I felt like I was running around like a chicken with my head cut off. But as we’ve learned, election after election, celebrities do not make a difference whatsoever on who people vote for."

"So then what am I doing? I’m just sharing my opinion on something that’s going to add fuel to a fire that’s ripping the country apart," she continued. "We are so divided."

As noted by Garcia-Navarro, Lawrence was an outspoken critic of Trump during his first term, even writing an op-ed after Election Day in 2016 asserting that Trump's victory meant "the only people that feel safe [in America], that their rights are recognized and respected, are White men."

Lawrence told the podcast host that she's in a "complicated recalibration" when it comes to expressing her political views, noting that she's an artist and doesn't want to alienate her audience.

"With this temperature and the way things can turn out, I don’t want to start turning people off to films and to art that could change consciousness or change the world because they don’t like my political opinions," the actress said. "I want to protect my craft so that you can still get lost in what I’m doing. And if I can’t say something that’s going to speak to some kind of peace or lowering the temperature or some sort of solution, I don’t want to be a part of the problem."

"You watch these actors’ faces who have had incredible careers and made incredible contributions and then one half of the internet doesn’t want to see their face anymore. I get so upset for those people, and it feels so wrong," she added.

While she doesn't plan to explicitly voice her political opinions anymore, Lawrence said she still shares her beliefs through the art she produces.

"I try to express my politics through my work," she told Garcia-Navarro. "A lot of movies coming out from my production company are expressions of the political landscape and that’s how I feel like I can be helpful."

As noted by Variety, Lawrence's recent projects include films such as "Bread and Roses," which follows three Afghan women through the chaos of the 2021 Taliban offensive, and the abortion documentary "Zurawski v. Texas."

Looking back on some of the political comments she's made in the past, Lawrence conceded that there were some opinions she regretted sharing.

"I regret everything I’ve ever done or said. I’m going to take the zip drives out of all of these cameras when I leave," she joked. "The second term feels different. Because he said what he was going to do. We knew what he did for four years. He was very clear. And that’s what we chose."