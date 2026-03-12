Four US service members dead after aircraft goes down in Iraq and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...
TOP 3
1. Four US service members dead after KC-135 refueling aircraft goes down in Iraq
2. Old Dominion Univ. shooter shouted 'Allahu Akbar' before deadly rampage
3. DHS identifies Michigan synagogue attack suspect, details immigration history
MAJOR HEADLINES
TRAGIC LOSS — Trump says US 'totally destroying' Iran: ‘Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today.’ Continue reading …
DAY IN COURT — Man charged in Charlie Kirk's assassination seeks to seal evidence from public. Continue reading …
HOMELAND THREAT — Trump warns of Iranian 'sleeper cells' as Canada is accused of harboring regime operatives. Continue reading …
‘MAGNET FOR ABUSE’ — Walz in the hot seat as critics' predictions on his controversial new law come true. Continue reading …
BRIDGE MYSTERY — Teen missing after NYC trip to meet Roblox contact found dead in Brooklyn. Continue reading …
--
POLITICS
CRUDE AWAKENING — Fed urged to issue rate cuts amid Iran conflict-fueled energy price surge. Continue reading …
EXPIRATION DATE — Trump admin set to axe protected status for Somalis after alleged $9B fraud schemes. Continue reading …
CUSTODY CLASH — Illegal immigrant allegedly wrestled gun from DHS agent after high-speed chase. Continue reading …
SHELTER SHOWDOWN — Senate sends massive bipartisan, Trump-backed housing package back to House. Continue reading …
MEDIA
DIGITAL DECEPTION — Iranian regime accused of spreading anti-Israel propaganda across social media accounts. Continue reading …
RESUME REVIEW — CBS News hires former top aide to Liz Cheney, sparking backlash from White House. Continue reading …
WEST COAST WOES — MS NOW host sounds alarm on Newsom for 2028, says he has 'Hillary Clinton problem.' Continue reading …
VIEWER VERDICT — Melania documentary hits No. 1 on Amazon Prime despite critics' propaganda claims. Continue reading …
OPINION
KEVIN ROBERTS — Trump's Operation Epic Fury proves Reagan-style peace through strength is back. Continue reading …
TED JENKIN — Cut grocery bills and healthcare costs with one simple backyard habit. Continue reading …
--
IN OTHER NEWS
BAD BLOOD — Toxic people in your life could be killing you faster than you think. Continue reading …
HEADING NORTH — Former No. 1 pick finds new NFL home after being released ahead of 2026 season. Continue reading …
DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ — Where did Iran's athletes get asylum? Which Republican got a Stephen A Smith shout-out? Take the quiz here …
‘ABSOLUTELY STUNNING’ — Alexander the Great's long-lost city located after nearly two millennia. Continue reading …
SURF & TURF — Joey Jones explains why steak and lobster mean so much to deployed troops. See video ...
WATCH
GORDON CHANG — Why Trump should not go to Beijing. See video …
DAN BONGINO — Anyone convicted of a terrorism charge should face mandatory denaturalization. See video …
LISTEN
Tune in as the 98th Academy Awards spotlight a historic Best Picture race and record-breaking nominations. Check it out ...
FOX WEATHER
What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…
FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS
Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)
DOWNLOAD OUR APPS
WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE
Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.