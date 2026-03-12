Four US service members dead after aircraft goes down in Iraq and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Four US service members dead after KC-135 refueling aircraft goes down in Iraq

2. Old Dominion Univ. shooter shouted 'Allahu Akbar' before deadly rampage

3. DHS identifies Michigan synagogue attack suspect, details immigration history

MAJOR HEADLINES

TRAGIC LOSS — Trump says US 'totally destroying' Iran: ‘Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today.’ Continue reading …

DAY IN COURT — Man charged in Charlie Kirk's assassination seeks to seal evidence from public. Continue reading …

HOMELAND THREAT — Trump warns of Iranian 'sleeper cells' as Canada is accused of harboring regime operatives. Continue reading …

‘MAGNET FOR ABUSE’ — Walz in the hot seat as critics' predictions on his controversial new law come true. Continue reading …

BRIDGE MYSTERY — Teen missing after NYC trip to meet Roblox contact found dead in Brooklyn. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

CRUDE AWAKENING — Fed urged to issue rate cuts amid Iran conflict-fueled energy price surge. Continue reading …

EXPIRATION DATE — Trump admin set to axe protected status for Somalis after alleged $9B fraud schemes. Continue reading …

CUSTODY CLASH — Illegal immigrant allegedly wrestled gun from DHS agent after high-speed chase. Continue reading …

SHELTER SHOWDOWN — Senate sends massive bipartisan, Trump-backed housing package back to House. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

DIGITAL DECEPTION — Iranian regime accused of spreading anti-Israel propaganda across social media accounts. Continue reading …

RESUME REVIEW — CBS News hires former top aide to Liz Cheney, sparking backlash from White House. Continue reading …

WEST COAST WOES — MS NOW host sounds alarm on Newsom for 2028, says he has 'Hillary Clinton problem.' Continue reading …

VIEWER VERDICT — Melania documentary hits No. 1 on Amazon Prime despite critics' propaganda claims. Continue reading …

OPINION

KEVIN ROBERTS — Trump's Operation Epic Fury proves Reagan-style peace through strength is back. Continue reading …

TED JENKIN — Cut grocery bills and healthcare costs with one simple backyard habit. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

BAD BLOOD — Toxic people in your life could be killing you faster than you think. Continue reading …

HEADING NORTH — Former No. 1 pick finds new NFL home after being released ahead of 2026 season. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ — Where did Iran's athletes get asylum? Which Republican got a Stephen A Smith shout-out? Take the quiz here …

‘ABSOLUTELY STUNNING’ — Alexander the Great's long-lost city located after nearly two millennia. Continue reading …

SURF & TURF — Joey Jones explains why steak and lobster mean so much to deployed troops. See video ...

WATCH

GORDON CHANG — Why Trump should not go to Beijing. See video …

DAN BONGINO — Anyone convicted of a terrorism charge should face mandatory denaturalization. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as the 98th Academy Awards spotlight a historic Best Picture race and record-breaking nominations. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.