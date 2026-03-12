12-year-old dies days after violent school bus fight caught on video in Atlanta suburb

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 12-year-old girl tragically died Sunday following a vicious fight that erupted when a group of students got off a school bus in an Atlanta suburb.

Footage shared by the family, which has since gone viral on social media, captured the violent incident unfolding Thursday in Villa Rica. The victim involved was identified by her family as Jada West, who reportedly had been bullied since transferring to the school.

In the video, a group of young teens appeared to be in a verbal dispute before a physical altercation quickly escalated between two girls. During the fight, one girl was seen being slammed to the ground, with a loud bang heard in the footage. Many children were also heard screaming as the incident unfolded, with some urging them to fight while others told them to stop.

While West appeared to walk away after the fight, she reportedly collapsed and was rushed to the hospital, according to the family. West then suffered seizures and cardiac arrest in the days leading up to her death, WSB-TV said.

MAN CHARGED WITH ATTACKING NYU STUDENT HAS 16 PRIOR ARRESTS

"Before my niece could make it home her heart stopped," Jada’s aunt, Dequala McClendon, said in a Facebook post.

"She was on the ground," McLendon recalled when she rushed to the scene, Fox 5 Atlanta reported. "She wasn't breathing."

Police confirmed to Fox News Digital that the fight involved two middle school students who attended Mason Creek Middle School, and said they are reviewing the footage that captured the incident.

They added that no charges have been filed in connection with the fight and that local authorities are working alongside the Douglas County District Attorney's Office.

ALLEGED BULLYING ATTACK LEAVES 12-YEAR-OLD GIRL DEAD AFTER DEFENDING SISTER, MOM SAYS

West had reportedly been a victim of bullying since recently transferring to the school, Fox 5 said. It remains unclear what triggered the fight, but the family said in a post that the argument began on campus and continued onto the bus.

Relatives also questioned why the other girl involved was allowed on the bus as she did not live in the same neighborhood, the outlet reported.

The family added that they want justice for West and are calling for accountability.

"It’s not right that this little girl and the other kids get to go to school," West’s aunt told WSB-TV. "My niece is not here anymore. My niece was in the hospital with a tube in her throat."

The school released a statement following the incident, describing West as an "upbeat, kind, and vibrant student."

"The Douglas County School System is deeply saddened by the passing of a student at Mason Creek Middle School," the statement read. "We extend our heartfelt condolences and prayers to her family and loved ones during this difficult time."

The school emphasized that the investigation would be handled by police, as the incident occurred off campus.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"This incident did not occur on school property or during school hours, and there is nothing to indicate that this is related to any on-campus activity. Therefore, this matter is under the jurisdiction of the Villa Rica Police Department."

The family said they are now awaiting the results of Jada’s autopsy, Fox 5 said.