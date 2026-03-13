Armed Texas man in dressed tactical gear arrested after going into elementary school through unsecure door

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A man armed with a gun while wearing tactical gear walked inside the front office of a Texas elementary school campus Tuesday through an improperly closed door, authorities said.

Kyle Chris, 39, was arrested at his home Wednesday night and faces a felony charge of unlawfully carrying a weapon in a prohibited place after the incident at Zwink Elementary School, Fox Houston reported.

He was arrested at his home, located minutes from the school by Klein Independent School District police.

Chris allegedly told authorities he was a security guard, but was actually unemployed, the report states.

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The district said Chris got into the school during a 15-second window when the doors didn't click shut after a parent left the building. He was wearing what appeared to be a uniform and had a holstered firearm, the district said.

However, the school's "secure vestibule" system stopped him from going any further by keeping him trapped in the front office area, the district said.

"When the individual was asked by the front office staff to provide identification, he did not provide identification, and the front office staff immediately contacted our armed, full-time campus guard," the district said in a letter to parents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Chris was unable to get into the hallways where students were located.

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He left the school grounds and drove away, the district said. No students or staffers were harmed.

Parents were notified of the incident on Wednesday, the district said, because they were working with law enforcement to identify Chris.

"Sending a public notification during that window could have jeopardized those efforts, tipped off the suspect, and delayed the arrest," the letter states. "Law enforcement had the individual under constant surveillance today, and out of an abundance of caution, additional security measures were in place on campus, including increased police presence."

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Chris is being held in the Harris County jail on $75,000 bond, according to jail records.