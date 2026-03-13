Old Dominion University ROTC cadets disarm ISIS supporter shouting 'Allahu Akbar' during shooting: officials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The suspect responsible for killing one person and injuring two others at Old Dominion University (ODU) was disarmed by a group of students, with officials commending their bravery as the shooting unfolded.

36-year-old Mohamed Bailor Jalloh, a former Army National Guard soldier convicted of supporting ISIS, reportedly shouted "Allahu Akbar" as he opened fire inside the Virginia university on Thursday.

FBI officials said the shooting is being investigated as an act of terrorism, with Director Kash Patel revealing Jalloh was disarmed by a group of students at the university.

"The shooter is now deceased thanks to a group of brave students who stepped in and subdued him – actions that undoubtedly saved lives along with the quick response of law enforcement," Patel said in a social media post .

Jallah was pronounced dead at the scene, ODU Police Chief Garrett Shelton told reporters during a news conference.

While Jallah was not shot, the FBI has not yet elaborated on how he died.

"The brave ROTC members in that room subdued him," FBI Special Agent in Charge Dominique Evans told reporters. "And if not for them, I'm not sure you know what else he may have done. But that's exactly what they did. They confronted him, and they subdued him, and he was no longer able to conduct any further attack."

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger identified the victim as Lt. Col. Brandon Shah, describing him as a "devoted ROTC instructor."

"Lt. Col. Brandon Shah was killed today in his classroom at Old Dominion University. A devoted ROTC instructor, Lt. Col. Shah didn’t just lead a life of service to our country, he taught and led others to follow that path," Spanberger said. "I am grateful for his example, deeply saddened by his death, and praying for his family. Amid this tragedy, I thank the brave students, first responders, and law enforcement officers who responded quickly to today’s horrific attack."

One injured victim was transported to a local hospital and another drove themselves to receive treatment in Virginia Beach, authorities added. Both were in stable condition as of Thursday afternoon.

Multiple sources confirmed to Fox News that Jalloh was previously convicted in 2017 of providing material support to ISIS, and was later released in 2024.

He was a naturalized U.S. citizen from Sierra Leone and served in the Virginia National Guard before quitting the military after listening to online lectures by Anwar al-Aulaqi, a deceased leader of Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, he told investigators when he was arrested in 2016.

Upon meeting with ISIS members in Nigeria, he attempted to purchase firearms in both North Carolina and Virginia, the Department of Justice said at the time.

The FBI is providing assistance and working alongside local authorities as officials continue to investigate the shooting, Patel said.

"We will update as able," he added.

Immediately following the shooting, ODU canceled classes and other campus operations, while also making counseling services available to members of the school community.

"The safety of our campus community is my top priority. We are deeply committed to safeguarding all Monarchs and ensuring a secure learning, living, and working environment at all times," ODU President Brian Hemphill said. "We take this responsibility very seriously and remain vigilant in our efforts to maintain a safe campus. I extend my thoughts and prayers to those impacted by the incident, as well as the entire campus and the broader community."

Fox News' Ashley Carnahan, Louis Casiano, Bill Melugin and Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.