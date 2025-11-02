Expand / Collapse search
'Daily Show' host Jon Stewart mourns we've 'lost the ability to love' people in different parties

Stewart shares how he has family members 'to the right of Attila the Hun' and how he still loves them

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Jon Stewart says we've lost the ability to love people because of litmus tests

"Daily Show" host Jon Stewart described how he still loved his right-wing uncle despite having different politics to The New Yorker editor David Remnick.

The "Daily Show" host Jon Stewart told The New Yorker's David Remnick that the country has lost the ability to "love people" because of constant "litmus tests" by political parties.

"I love a good argument. I love differing points of view in all facets of things," Stewart said in an interview on Oct. 26. "But I also love grace. I’ve got people in my family that are to the right of Attila the Hun. And when people tell me, like, 'How can you platform that person on your show?' I go, 'I platform my uncle every f------ Thanksgiving.'"

He continued, "And, by the way, I love him. He’s a three-dimensional human being who has qualities that I really admire—things about him. And we’ve lost that. We’ve lost the ability to love people because we litmus-test at every point, in every single moment."

JON STEWART SPARKS SOCIAL MEDIA BACKLASH BY COMPARING MAMDANI TO JACKIE ROBINSON

Jon Stewart and Donald Trump

Comedian Jon Stewart has frequently called President Donald Trump names and referred to him as a "wannabe tyrant." (Michael Reaves/Getty Images; Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Though Stewart lamented polarization in society, he has frequently mocked and criticized President Donald Trump and other Republicans on his show for more than a decade.

In 2013, Stewart popularized the term "F---face Von Clownstick" to refer to Trump, then a citizen, after Trump criticized him on social media.

That same year, Stewart also called out the Republican Party for pushing a government shutdown under then-President Barack Obama.

JON STEWART MOCKS 'HUMAN FLAT TIRE' CHUCK SCHUMER AFTER SHUTDOWN PRESS CONFERENCE

Jon Stewart being interviewed by The New Yorker

"The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart gave an interview with The New Yorker on Oct. 26, 2025. (Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for The New Yorker)

"When did the big government Democrats become the no-government Democrats?" Stewart asked. "You self-righteous, Orwellian zebra queefs. Do you know what kind of score that would get me in Scrabble?"

More recently, Stewart has mocked members of the Democratic Party, particularly for being ineffective in their resistance against Trump.

JON STEWART SAYS THE MEDIA CRIED WOLF WITH ITS 'FASCIST' ATTACKS ON TRUMP

During a March show, after calling Trump a "wannabe tyrant," Stewart compared the Democratic Party to a stationary bike found at a gym.

Jon Stewart and Chuck Schumer

Jon Stewart criticized Democratic leaders for failing to push back against President Donald Trump. (Screenshot/Comedy Central)

"But I have to tell you something, pedaling really hard and not going anywhere, it’s a great metaphor for the Democratic Party right now," Stewart said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Stewart's representative for a comment.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.

