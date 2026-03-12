California shootings leave 2 deputies, utility worker injured; suspect also shot: officials

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Two deputies and a Pacific Gas and Electric Co. worker were wounded in shootings in California on Thursday, with the gunman also shot in the incident, according to officials.

Deputies with the El Dorado Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Mountain View Drive in Camino at 7:25 a.m. after a Pacific Gas and Electric crew reported that they were shot at by someone in a nearby home, the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

One Pacific Gas and Electric worker was wounded in that shooting and transported to a hospital, deputies said. The worker's wounds are believed to be non-life-threatening.

Deputies immediately responded, and a SWAT team arrived to assist about three hours later.

While on the scene as the SWAT team was attempting to de-escalate the situation, an officer-involved shooting happened at about 11:25 a.m., the sheriff's office said.

Two deputies and the suspect were shot during that encounter and transported to a hospital. The deputies were listed in stable condition, while the suspect's condition was not immediately clear.

The incident remains under investigation.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. said it is aware of the incident, which it said left a "contract coworker" wounded.

"We are grateful to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office for their swift response to this incident," a spokesperson for the company said in a statement to Fox 40.

Union IBEW Local 1245 identified the worker as a member and expressed thankfulness that his injuries weren't life-threatening.

"We’re incredibly relieved that our union brother and fellow crewmember is okay after what must have been a terrifying experience," the union's business manager, Bob Dean, said in a statement to KCRA. "Our thoughts are also with the two El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputies who were injured while responding to the situation."

"These workers respond to outages and emergencies at a moment’s notice, often working in dangerous conditions around high voltage electricity, severe weather, and other hazards to keep our communities running," he continued. "That work already comes with real risks. They should never have to worry about violence from the very people they are there to help. Unfortunately, we are seeing incidents like this happen more often, and it’s unacceptable."