Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

Bill Clinton spotted at NYC Marathon with bandaged nose while cheering on daughter Chelsea

Former president has faced years of health challenges including heart surgery and hospitalizations

By Emma Bussey Fox News
close
Bill Clinton denies examples of Biden's mental decline Video

Bill Clinton denies examples of Biden's mental decline

Former President Bill Clinton defended former President Joe Biden against new claims about his mental decline while in office on "CBS Sunday Morning."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Bill Clinton arrived at the New York City Marathon finish line Sunday with a bandage covering the tip of his nose.

The 79-year-old’s bandage-covered nose was clearly visible in two images which showed him hugging his daughter, Chelsea, 45, who had competed in the race. Clinton was joined by his wife, Hillary, 78.

It was not immediately clear why the former president needed the bandage, but his health journey has garnered public attention over the years and with health challenges dating back two decades.

In 2004, the former president underwent a successful quadruple bypass surgery after doctors found he had nearly 100% blockage in some of his arteries.

TRUMP RESPONDS TO BIZARRE WEEKEND RUMORS OF HIS DEATH: 'I WAS VERY ACTIVE'

Bill Clinton and Chelsea Clinton hugging in NYC.

Bill Clinton was spotted hugging his daughter Chelsea at the NYC Marathon, where a bandage was visible on his nose. (Angelina Katsanis/AP Photo)

At the time, ABC News reported that physicians said Clinton narrowly avoided a major heart attack.

The following year, in 2005, he suffered a collapsed lung, adding another serious episode to his medical history.

TRUMP REVEALS HE HAD 'PERFECT' MRI DURING RECENT WALTER REED PHYSICAL

Bill Clinton with a large bandage on his nose.

Former President Bill Clinton hugged his daughter after the NYC Marathon. He had a large bandage on his nose. (Angelina Katsanis/AP Photo)

Clinton’s health has continued to be monitored in the years since. In 2021, the former president was hospitalized for a urinary tract infection that spread to his bloodstream.

He recovered after several days of treatment and was later released in good condition.

In 2022, he faced another health setback when he contracted COVID-19. The infection was described as mild, but it nonetheless renewed concerns about his overall health given his history of cardiac issues.

BIDEN SPOTTED WITH GIANT BANDAGE ON HEAD AFTER HAVING SURGERY TO TREAT SKIN CANCER

Someone accompanying former President Bill Clinton appears to be carrying a defibrillator bag.

Former President Bill Clinton was spotted leaving the Hamptons with what appeared to be a defibrillator bag in 2025. (Instar)

Most recently, in August 2025, Clinton was seen leaving an airport accompanied by individuals carrying what appeared to be a medical device, reportedly a defibrillator, sparking new health fears.

Photographs showed someone walking alongside Bill and Hillary Clinton, carrying the device as the couple exited the airport.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Sunday's images showed the former president in good spirits as he embraced his daughter at the finish line and cheered her on.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Bill Clinton for comment.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 
Close modal

Continue